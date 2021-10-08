Proposed safeguards help shield voter rights

Republican-controlled legislatures across America have been working with haste and fervor to pass new laws they say will protect the “integrity” of their states' elections. Democrats see GOP efforts much differently – as a massive crusade meant to depress voter turnout among those who tend to vote for Democrats, mainly minorities and young people.

The GOP campaign to place stricter rules on voting is a response to former President Donald Trump's claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

There has never been credible evidence to support his claim, but that hasn't stopped Trump and his followers from constantly repeating the lie.

Democrats on the federal level have responded to the GOP by intensifying their push for national laws that better protect voting rights for everyone.

One of those proposals is House Resolution 4, the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, which seeks to restore provisions of the 1965 Civil Rights Act that was gutted by the Supreme Court in 2013.

Under that landmark law, states and counties with dark histories of discrimination were required to get approval from the Justice Department for new voting rules.

The onslaught of voter-suppression laws resumed after the court's action then intensified in wake of the 2020 presidential election.

The John Lewis Voting Rights Act restores the federal review process and takes a number of steps to block unjust provisions from making it into law.

It is disappointing that some Indiana elected officials are opposing this legislation. In advancing the false narrative that voter fraud is a problem, Secretary of State Holli Sullivan and Attorney General Todd Rokita – both Republicans – are doing nothing more than parroting the talking points of their national party.

Sullivan claims HR 4 is “an unprecedented overreach of federal power over local elections” and vows to fight it.

“I know that Hoosier elections are best run by Hoosiers themselves,” Sullivan stated. “The goal of my office is to ensure that it is easier for Hoosiers to vote, but harder to cheat.”

Rokita echoes Sullivan's refrain, claiming the proposal ignores states' interest in ensuring that legal votes are not diluted by illegal ones.

Their complaints ring hollow, especially given that there have been no legitimate threats to the integrity of the voting process in recent elections.

Hoosier voters have nothing to fear and much to cheer inHR 4.

The measure is an appropriate response to brazen attempts in some states to restrict voting and disenfranchise segments of the population.