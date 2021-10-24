Do-gooderism vs. doing good

The year was 1975, and I was on my way to paving that road to hell with good intentions.

We were members of a church in the small town in southern Michigan where we had landed after my husband's service in the Army. I was a stay-at-home mom with two little boys. Also, I thought I needed to save the world.

I found the answer within a church group of women my age. We were friends who had bonded through some intriguing Bible study that challenged us to use our faith to help our community. It made sense to me.

I was determined to find someone to help in this small town of mainly middle class people.

Through the county welfare department, I requested a family for our group to assist. From that point on, I became the leader of our pack, organizing our plans to “help.”

We were assigned a family of migrant workers who were housed in a two-room home with a dirt floor and no indoor plumbing. Our group was shocked that this family of eight (mother, father, four young children and two grandparents) lived in such poor circumstances just a mile outside our city's limits. Our middle class lens was showing.

Our group of women descended on this family with a fervor I was guilty of stoking. We knew what was best for this family. We mobilized our church to help with clothing, food and donations.

Meanwhile, I was in search of the perfect house for our adopted family. The first one I found was an old drafty farm house that we could rent for pennies if we “fixed it up.” The fervor extended to that house: We cleaned, painted, found furniture and tried to make it livable. It had to be better than dirt floors. Right?

During those years, our group spent time with the family's young children, making sure they were in school and learning. We moved the family at least twice during the three-year span.

Meanwhile, the women volunteers became weary of meeting what we thought were the needs of our adopted family; one by one, the members began to leave this project. It had taken a lot of time during evenings and weekends.

Finally, after we had helped one of the children have eye surgery so she could read, the family moved back to Kentucky, the mom and dad divorcing as they went. I think they were tired of us. I know I was exhausted.

As I have reflected on the good intentions of that seemingly righteous church project, I realized I have learned a bit in the ensuing years about why it was such a difficult undertaking. I recommend the following when taking on “do-good” work:

• First, take a breath and relax. Please be careful of that “fire in the belly” feeling that can happen when we see a problem we think we can fix. I remember the feeling, and it was blinding.

• Please face your biases and learn how they can derail effective volunteer work. I had not attempted that difficult work yet, nor had my friends. It would have made the experiences of both givers and receivers more agreeable.

• Unless you have a degree in social work, seek training if you want to become a community volunteer or self-designated people helper. Learn about the issues facing the families being assisted. I don't remember ever asking the father and his family what their dreams or problems were, or how they wanted to be helped.

• Ask the people to be helped whether they want to be helped. Ask their opinions about the plan. I never asked anyone in our adopted family if they would mind being helped. Again, I thought I knew best.

• Ask the people to be assisted if they would like to help in the work involved. It's a good way to better know whom you are helping and they will feel more in control.

• Understand that being the receiver of help is very difficult. Know that it should be a “hand across” approach rather than a “hand down.”

There is a big difference. One respects the beliefs, desires and intelligence of those being helped; the other is self-serving, searching for the helper's own fulfillment. My “help” came from the wrong place.

There were some positive results from our self-serving project, mainly involving our work with the children. The project also became my own cautionary tale as I entered the nonprofit world where informed helping is an underpinning.

It is also where I soon learned that helping is far more than “good intentions.”

Becky Hill, a Fort Wayne resident, is the retired executive director of the YWCA.