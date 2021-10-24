WARS of WORDS

As the COVID-19 pandemic increased in severity last year, Lisa High began noticing a troubling trend among friends, some of whom she considered mentors.

The aspiring pastor worked tirelessly to keep her daughter – a teen with a disorder affecting the part of the central nervous system that controls involuntary functions such as heartbeat and breathing – safe from the deadly coronavirus. At the same time, social media posts from trusted acquaintances and members of High's Fort Wayne church showed skepticism about the effectiveness of masks and distrust of doctors and scientists.

“Once you see these types of things on Facebook, you don't want to keep looking,” she said.

But she did keep looking, growing increasingly concerned about misinformation and how that would affect her daughter if they attended church in person. The concern grew when in-person discussions yielded no common ground.

Until she decided she'd had enough.

“I have now unfollowed everybody,” High said in an interview. “I just quit looking at what they shared.”

That's lucky, in a way. She escaped the miasma of toxicity uniquely endemic to social media that has swallowed so many while straining some relationships and killing others.

High found a new church. She's cultivated a new crop of Facebook friends, and her daughter is safe.

“I kind of feel like we're on the other side now,” she said.

The digital discord High experienced isn't unique, and recent statements from whistleblowers show that social media companies' algorithms aren't always helpful to billions of users who log on every day. Algorithms are designed to deliver content we want, but too much of that intended good thing is, paradoxically, bad.

The incongruity doesn't end there.

The online salons created to bring people together are driving people apart. Social media spaces intended as global marketplaces of ideas have instead created echo chambers for some users with dangerously myopic views.

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, who testified this month before the Senate Commerce Committee, has said her former employer incentivizes “angry, polarizing, divisive content.”

“Facebook's mission is to connect people all around the world,” she told CBS' 60 Minutes. “When you have a system that you know can be hacked with anger, it's easier to provoke people into anger. And publishers are saying, 'Oh, if I do more angry, polarizing, divisive content, I get more money.' Facebook has set up a system of incentives that is pulling people apart.”

Sophie Zhang, a former Facebook data scientist, told British parliament last week that the company declines to take action against disinformation posted on its site because it's profitable.

The problems are real.

“Depressed,” “angry” and “alone” are the three most common words American members of Generation Z – ages 16 to 27 – associate with checking Facebook, according to a survey released this month by SocialSphere Inc. The survey said 64% of respondents believed life was better before social media, which includes other outlets such as Twitter, TikTok, SnapChat and Instagram, which is owned by Facebook.

Social media has fueled conspiracies and the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

“It can further perpetuate divisiveness,” said Michelle Drouin, a Purdue University Fort Wayne psychologist who studies relationships and technology.

It's complicated, though. She and other experts say social media can be an effective tool for communication and togetherness.

They also argue that responsibility for the negative effects of social media can't be laid solely at the feet of tech titans such as Mark Zuckerberg and their companies.

Technology is outpacing regulations, and Drouin said it's also moving too quickly for researchers to study social media's effects. Consumers hold the reins of more effective – and healthy – social media use, she said.

In a book set to be released in February, Drouin writes that stepping away from social media can lead to better choices such as socializing – in real life, not through screens – with friends.

At its base level, social media participation is about belonging and surrounding ourselves with people like us. That's natural. It's understandable.

Susana Navarrete said she feels comfortable in a Facebook group created for like-minded Fort Wayne-area women to share thoughts on a variety of topics, including politics. She's been a Facebook user for more than a decade and joined the group after feeling reluctant to post views elsewhere because of concerns about possible negative responses.

“It's just known that they're going to come back at you ... and it's going to be personal,” Navarrete said.

Some might say joining a private group to view and share similar viewpoints is creating an echo chamber. Navarrete argues an important distinction: Information from the group isn't the only thing she's consuming.

Navarrete reads the news and has a life away from Facebook.

Anthony Juliano, marketing and social media strategist for Asher Agency, said that's important. Social media can't be the only thing in your life, he said.

Juliano has had his own ups and downs with Facebook and quit for the second time – likely for good this time, he says – in January.

“When I logged off of Facebook, I was less happy than when I logged on,” he said. “For me, it's not constructive or productive.

“I was finding myself involved in these political debates that weren't really getting anywhere. Everyone is a keyboard warrior and acts in ways they probably wouldn't if they were face to face. I decided I didn't want to be a part of that anymore.”

Smart.

Social media companies likely won't change willingly, however, and government regulation – if there is to be any – will be slow to come. Some on Facebook and other sites will remain caught in the loop of seeking and finding information that confirms their biases.

Change won't come quickly, but we can choose not to contribute to the problems.

Read something different. Talk to someone new. Share a photo of your children or one of grandma's recipes. Cat videos are always a hit.

“That's a good thing, when we use (social media) in a positive way,” Juliano said.

Matthew LeBlanc is an editorial writer for The Journal Gazette.