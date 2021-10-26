'No sense of decency'

Not surprisingly, Rep. Jim Banks has again debased his office by two recent actions that have been well publicized.

First, Banks falsely claimed to be a member of the Jan. 6 committee in seeking to obtain information relative to that body's investigation. In doing so, he violated House ethics rules and may have committed a criminal offense. Second, his transphobic slander of Dr. Rachel Levine shows a lack of both personal and professional courtesy to a distinguished public servant.

However, a much more dangerous attack on the validity of the American political system committed recently by Banks has gone unnoticed.

Like many other members of Congress, Banks regularly distributes emails as a convenient and effective way of staying in touch with his constituents. For quite some time, these emails have followed a predictable pattern.

First, given his obsessive quest to become a somebody, he pays allegiance to the former president in the hope that he might someday become Donald Trump's chosen one. He then continues the radicalization of his local followers while ignoring the views of anyone who does not support Trump.

However, an Oct. 15 email moved beyond his transparent, simplistic rhetoric to something far more dangerous, the public embrace of a leading purveyor of authoritarian propaganda.

Embedded in that email, Banks reprinted an article first published on Breitbart, an alt-right website. While the content is quite disturbing, Banks' repeated use of the site itself is of far greater long-term concern.

Breitbart was founded in 2007 by the late Andrew Breitbart, a right-wing zealot who hoped the site would become “the Huffington Post of the right.” After Breitbart's death, Steve Bannon (yes, that Steve Bannon) took control and began including more and more extreme material. This content became so extreme that the Anti-Defamation League identified Breitbart as openly antisemitic.

A New York Times article (August 2016) labeled Breitbart as “misogynistic, xenophobic and racist.” The website became so extreme that congressman and current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, himself an unabashed far-right ideologue, was forced to disassociate himself from it.

The website often uses the term “war” when referring to the tactics it intends to use against its opponents including the mainstream media, the Democratic Party, the Republican establishment and, believe it or not, Kellogg's, which canceled plans to purchase ads on the website.

Studying the Breitbart site allows the reader to keep tabs on a dangerous, antidemocratic movement. A second, illegitimate reason involves using the site as a source of information and, one would assume, perspectives on important events. Banks has chosen the latter.

Banks has included material from Breitbart in at least one earlier email (May 2020). In that transmission, distributed as hate attacks against Asian Americans were escalating dramatically in reaction to the pandemic, Banks accompanied an article accusing Americans of Chinese descent of being accomplices of the Chinese Communist Party with a photo taken from Breitbart.

Further complicating this situation is that the heading of the recent email indicates Banks is using a government-funded and -operated server to distribute his newsletter. He has chosen to use a government resource to spread propaganda from an organization whose avowed purpose is the destruction of that government (italics added for emphasis).

How can Banks align himself with an openly authoritarian, xenophobic and racist source such as Breitbart while upholding his pledge to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution? He can't.

In giving voice to Breitbart's extremism, Banks has publicly repudiated some of democracy's most basic elements and has moved from political opportunism to the acceptance of full-blown authoritarianism. He can make no claim to having a role to play in a political process he has sacrificed on the altar of power regardless of the consequences.

In perhaps the most famous early example of the political power of live television (1954), millions of Americans watched the climax of the Army/McCarthy hearings. At just the right moment, attorney Joseph Welch asked Sen. Joseph McCarthy a searing question for which the senator had no response. “Tail Gunner Joe” (a nickname derived from his attempts to exaggerate his exploits during World War II) sat silently, a defeated, broken look on his face.

The tide of McCarthyism had been crushed, and the senator's reign of terror was over. A formal motion to censure McCarthy was soon introduced by Sen. Ralph Flanders, a conservative, pro-business, anti-communist Republican from Vermont who stated, “Were the junior senator from Wisconsin in the pay of the Communists, he could not have done a better job for them.”

Flanders' resolution passed 65-22, and McCarthy's political career was finished.

Given Banks' numerous past violations of the basic principles of the American political system, coupled with his public embracement of Breitbart, perhaps the world's most widely known and dangerous purveyor of extreme alt-right propaganda, it is time to ask him the same question asked of “Tail Gunner Joe”: “You've done enough. Have you no sense of decency, sir? At long last, have you left no sense of decency?”

Who will be today's Ralph Flanders?