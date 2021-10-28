Multiple irregularities

I have observed the redistricting process for the past 30 years, and I have noted mistakes in each of them.

I believe in fair, competitive and transparent processes.

I reached out to several elected representatives to gain more knowledge of the 2020 process, focusing on population/demographic information. I did not receive any responses.

I decided to do some research on my own. I have relied mainly on data from the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Redistricting is a politically powerful process of crafting district boundaries. This happens every 10 years following the census. State legislatures are required to redraw district lines.

This involves two closely linked but distinct processes: reapportionment and population balancing to comply with the priniciple of one person, one vote.

The power to redraw state legislative and congressional districts is expressly provided to state legislatures by the U.S. Constitution. Each state uses a different system.

Legislators interested in the redistricting process compare models used in other states to inform them of the range of possible policy options.

Indiana received its data from the U.S. Census Bureau on Aug. 12. State Rep. Tim Wesco, R-Osceola, chairman of the House Committee on Elections & Apportionment, and state Sen. Jon Ford (R-Terre Haute), chairman of the Senate Committee on Elections, hosted public hearings around the state. Written testimony via email was also accepted.

Meanwihile, nearly 60 Hoosier citizens used tools provided by the Indiana Citizens Redistricting Commission to draw their own district maps.

The state constitution in Article 4, Section 5 contains the instruction (as amended on Nov. 6, 1984): “The General Assembly elected during the year in which federal decennial census is taken shall fix by law the number of Senators and Representatives and apportion them among districts according to the number of inhabitants in each district, as revealed by the federal decennial census. The territory in each district shall be contiguous.”

Federal requirements for congressional redistricting are set out in Article 1, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution.

The population of Indiana as of April 1, 2020, was 6,790,280. Based on the total population of Indiana, the average population per district should be 754,476. Congressional districts 4, 5 and 9 exceed the average. The other districts are below the average.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Indiana should have waited until January 2022 to approve the maps for the new districts.

Allen R. Lauer is a Fort Wayne resident.