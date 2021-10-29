Diversity celebrated

On Oct. 22, our professor, Mieko Yamada, invited us to attend the Welcoming Fort Wayne Diversity Awards ceremony held at Ivy Tech Community College.

The positive attitudes of those in attendance became evident from the very beginning. Attendees of the ceremony represented a wide array of various cultures and ethnicities. It was a magnificent sight to see so many emerging, current and seasoned community leaders networking and interacting with one another in the same space and time.

Flor Barahona-Barrón's personal story was a compelling account of adaptation. Barahona-Barrón shared her encouraging story, starting from her struggling days growing up in Mexico that led her to immigrate to Fort Wayne in the early '90s.

Barahona-Barrón talked about the grueling difficulties many immigrants face when in search of finding a new home, which in Barron's case meant a brief period of homelessness. However, she never gave up her hope and dream.

While struggling to get by with restaurant and cleaning jobs, Barahona-Barrón was determined to learn English and integrate into our local community. She shared her determination for earning her GED and later her bachelor's degree from IPFW.

She went on to become a teacher for over a decade. Barahona-Barrón has co-opened a successful food truck called Flor & Lily's Kitchen, as well as a popular downtown coffee shop, Kanela.

The pursuit of passion producing happiness was very evident in the jovial disposition of the Lifetime Achiever Award winner, Fey Fey Moussou. Moussou, who is originally from West Africa, has worked extensively in the community by volunteering at St. Augustine Lutheran Church and actively organizing the annual African Food Festival that serves a variety of African dishes and includes traditional music from West African countries.

Moussou was very humble and appreciative when accepting his award, considering the extent of his accomplishments and community leadership.

The Emerging Leader Award was awarded to Malak El-Taleb, a recent Purdue Fort Wayne graduate, who is an active volunteer at Amani Family Services. Although El-Taleb was unable to accept her award in person, a close friend of hers told her story of moving to Fort Wayne in 2008 from Libya and her current advocacy for immigrants and refugees in our community.

Two organizations, Friends of the Third World and Fort Wayne Sport Club, received the Welcoming Organization Award.

This ceremony also informed the guests of relevant topics in our community, including development of Fort Wayne's first Burmese Muslim cemetery currently being planned on Fort Wayne's southeast side. The Burmese Muslim Education and Community Center (BMECC) was awarded $10,000 to help fund the cemetery.

So Min Oo from the BMECC shared a heartfelt story of his family's struggles when arriving in Fort Wayne, including the difficulty of finding a place to bury his father who sadly passed away only three months after arriving in Fort Wayne. He explained that Fort Wayne is home to one of the world's largest Burmese population outside of Myanmar and desperately needs a place where its Muslim community members can lay their deceased.

The 2021 Welcoming Fort Wayne Diversity Awards clearly strived to showcase Fort Wayne's diversity and its dedication to multiculturalism and multilingualism. We are grateful we had the chance to attend and hope to see the Diversity Awards ceremony grow, along with the awareness of the contributions immigrants and refugees make to our community.

Lisandro Quintana and Adam Stucky are students at Purdue University Fort Wayne.