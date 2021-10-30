A question of image

As my wife was preparing to leave for a meeting, I wondered if she were dressed appropriately. Why? Well, it was reported in The Journal Gazette last Saturday that Fort Wayne is the eighth least fashionable city in the nation. It probably does not help that I wear my pajamas when I walk out to the mailbox.

Before leaving for her meeting, my wife asked what I planned to do. “Nothing in particular,” I answered. “Don't you want to do something?” she asked.

“I am doing something. Doing nothing is doing something,” I said.

“Well,” she replied, “if you decide to get out and do something, you could return that large jar of grape jelly you bought.”

I knew it. I knew that had been annoying her. While at the supermarket recently, I grabbed a large jar of grape jelly without giving it any thought. It sat there, helpless, with no means of escape.

We seldom eat jelly, but it is nice to have some on hand when the grandkids visit. It also would be nice to have horses or computer games if the grandkids visit, but we do not go out and buy those. What I would like to buy is an eight-seat jet plane we could use for flying to a jelly factory in France. Why drive to Orrville, Ohio, when you can fly to France in your private jet?

Back in reality, fresh from imagining my trip to France, I just knew that taped to the light overhanging the breakfast table would be a note to return the large jar of grape jelly. And I just may do that. Sometimes doing something beats doing nothing.

First I need to walk the dog. Usually that is not my decision. Generally it is the dog's idea. He just sits there staring at me while I try to read the newspaper. A newspaper does not stare at you. It lacks the dog's persistence and penetrating eyes.

By this point, you have a sense of my semi-retired life. It is one exciting moment after another. Change has been constant. Not all of that change has been in me. Much change has occurred in the Hoosier state.

When I was a boy growing up in Bloomington, we often heard people speak of “Naptown,” then a frequent term for Indianapolis. I did not know if “Naptown” was intended as a compliment.

Was Naptown a sister city of Oakland, California? Gertrude Stein referred to Oakland by saying “There is no there there.” Decades ago, if you did not want to be anywhere, you could do that in either Oakland or Naptown.

Now, of course, Indianapolis has gone big time and has become “Indy.” I suspect the movers and shakers in Indianapolis are happy to allow other communities to be called “Naptown.”

Can you imagine the NCAA or NFL advertising that championship events would be held in Naptown? Would television viewers get interested in attending events there if commercials claimed there are exciting things you can do before and after games in Naptown?

Image is important but elusive. Now that Fort Wayne has had success in attracting conventions and athletic events to the city, it is likely our competitors will try to spread harmful rumors. Just the other day, I heard that some cities of similar size are spreading falsehoods about how Mad Anthony Wayne became mad. They say the general was angry because he was told to stay in our city and hold down the fort.

What about being labeled the eighth least fashionable city? I think it may work to our advantage. Our marketing message could be “Come As You Are!” The subtitle could be “You do not have to dress fancy to visit us.”

We could point out that our supermarkets have all the grape jelly you desire. No, that is too lame. Instead, I prefer fighting fire with fire. Go after the competition.

Columbus, Ohio? Really? Why would a landlocked city be named after an explorer who did not even know what land mass he had discovered? We are told that container ships are having trouble docking in Long Beach, New York and Savannah. Let them try to dock in Columbus.

I will leave decisions and actions promoting and advancing our fair community to our movers and shakers. Thanks to them, Fort Wayne is doing very well.

As for doing nothing, that is kind of my specialty. And I intend to do nothing, right after I return that large jar of jelly.

Frank Hill is a Fort Wayne resident.