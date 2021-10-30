Late night laughs

Face(book) the music

“I don't know, are we really surprised by this, finding out 'What did Facebook know?' Let me clear it up for you, what Facebook knows: They know everything. They know your Social Security number. They know where you live; what you're having for lunch. They know the winners of the next five Super Bowls.” – Jimmy Kimmel

“The documents, which are being called the Facebook Papers, reveal frustration among Facebook's staff about the company's direction. Yeah, not so great to have all your personal information stolen, is it, Facebook?” – James Corden

Into the Metaverse

“Yeah, 'Meta,' as in when I joined Facebook, I 'Meta' lot of crazy people.

This feels like when there's an E. coli outbreak at a pizza place and they just change the name from Sal and Tony's to Tony and Sal's. Same gross owners.

Companies often change their name to help their image, and since it's up for grabs, Johnson & Johnson is now Facebook & Facebook.” – Jimmy Fallon

“The company says, 'The name Facebook is not going away, but from now on, we are going to be Metaverse first, not Facebook first.' But don't worry – the self esteem of teenage girls will always be last.” – Stephen Colbert

Inside job?

On reports that members of the House may have assisted in planning for the Jan. 6 insurrection

“I, for one, am shocked that Congress had anything to do with it, because it nearly worked.” – Seth Meyers

“Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona was named. This guy, when he was running for office, six of his siblings – his own brothers and sisters – made an attack ad against him and called him a traitor. Before he was one of the most hated members of Congress, he was the most hated member of his family.

He reportedly told the organizers repeatedly they would get a blanket pardon from Trump and they were all, like, 'Well, if there's one thing we know about Donald Trump, he's as good as his word.'” – Jimmy Kimmel

“'Blanket pardon' sounds like the kind of made-up fake legal thing these doofuses would say. It's a weird feature of our politics that the most sinister characters are also the biggest morons.” – Seth Meyers

Built to scale

“A lot of what was originally (in President Joe Biden's Build Back Better package) is now gone. Like free community college is out, and so is paid family and medical leave, which means America will remain the only nation in the world where women try to give birth during their lunch break.

Oh, and Medicare won't cover the cost of dental or vision care for seniors but it will cover hearing. Which makes sense. You know Biden made sure that that stayed in. When you got a president that whispers as much as he does, you've got to make sure people can at least hear him.” – Trevor Noah

“Don't worry, moms, you don't have to go into work while you're in labor – just Zoom in from the birthing room.” – Stephen Colbert

“Biden met today with House Democrats to discuss his health care spending proposal in the infrastructure bill, which is now down to a 30-day trial for WebMD plus, and they're going to paint some tunnels on a rock, like Wile E. Coyote.

This is insane. Everyone deserves the right to be at home with their families and children. And besides, in my experience, the more time you spend with your kids, the more desperate you are to go back to work.” – Seth Meyers