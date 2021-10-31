Girlfriends a matter of health

“Are you there?” That was the text that instantly made me think, as I sat in bed watching Netflix in pajamas, that I had missed a late-night meeting or was supposed to be somewhere I obviously was not.

That wasn't it at all; I was safe in pajamas and no-makeup face. It was from a friend: “Are you there? Can you talk.” Yes, absolutely, I responded.

How many times have we received that text, or sent that text, or made that call? According to Beyonce, “I love my husband, but it is nothing like a conversation with a woman that understands you. I grow so much from those conversations.” The psychology behind needing a foundation of female friends is a matter of life or death.

Sadly, women with early-stage breast cancer were four times more likely to die from cancer if they didn't have very many friends. Those with a larger group of friends with early-stage breast cancer had a much better survival rate.

Your girlfriends, your tribe, your ya-yas, are an incredible energy to have in life and an amazing support system. Mine have literally gotten me through every aspect, every twist and turn in my life. I am surrounded by amazing women.

The amazing thing is that women's friendships and the benefits from those friendships cross all lines of age, income, socioeconomic status and ethnicity.

“Women are much more social in the way they cope with stress,” says Shelley E. Taylor, author of “The Tending Instinct” and a social neuroscientist at the University of California, Los Angeles. “Men are more likely to deal with stress with a 'fight or flight' reaction – with aggression or withdrawal.”

So in today's times of work and child rearing and running businesses, and the countless other multiple other things that women do, we actually need each other; we need our girlfriends to bare our souls to.

Do we actually reap health benefits from our amazing friends? Research shows that in fact we do. Studies done at Stanford and UCLA confirm this. Research shows that women, possibly more than men, need to maintain connections. Women do not only experience fight-or-flight, we also release oxytocin, compelling us to befriend other women. Oxytocin is also connected to serotonin and dopamine. This trio of neurotransmitters is often referred to as the “happy hormones.”

Do our friendships or social bonds raise our oxytocin levels? They in fact do, says Psycom.net; raising oxytocin all comes down to social connections and bonds, according to Dr. Alisa Ruby Bash.

“Maintaining those bonds becomes even more important as we grow older, we get busier, with more responsibilities,” she says. “It makes us feel nurtured and validated to hang out with friends we can be totally ourselves (with), minus the outside pressures.”

I have never felt so capable, completely accepted and ready to take on the world as I am with my girlfriends. Being a working mother, stay-at-home mother, career woman, wife, daughter and so many other things can be overwhelming, with a to-do list a mile long. We weren't meant to be alone; we were meant to bond and care for each other. We were meant to keep each other's secrets and be co-conspirators in life's adventures.

So while I used to pray for my daughters to be treated well by a partner, I now pray that they will have friends as loyal and true as mine. To all the women in my life: Thank you, each of you have offered support and kindness beyond measure. You all are genuinely irreplaceable and such an inspiration.

Lyndsey Williams is director of business development for Lutheran Health Network's Post-Acute and Behavioral Health Services.