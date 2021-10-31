Voices must be heard on future for Southeast park

Last November, I was among a group of artists invited to share our ideas regarding placemaking for the city's Southeast Strategy.

We artists were quick to share our concerns. When one artist expressed that this rapid approach to developing Southeast Fort Wayne appeared to be a move toward “full-blown gentrification,” we were simply told “not to worry.” When another artist asked, “When can we talk about equity in programming to ensure that BIPOC entrepreneurs are supported?” We were told: Those aren't the sort of things that can be written into a proposal. I felt unheard.

The City's Southeast Strategy reports that “community and pride” are key elements to successful development, and I agree. However, I worry that the focus is too hastily shifting to commercial business development. I hope that Southeast residents' desire for the celebration and preservation of their cultural identity can be addressed in a more meaningful way.

Powell Park is a focal point in the City of Fort Wayne's Southeast Strategy. It exists at the corner of Pontiac and Weisser Park, and although it is a very small, run-down plot of land, it has served as an oasis for my neighborhood in Renaissance Pointe. Kids gather and play here every day.

Older folks sit on the one wooden bench and enjoy the shade. It is a well-utilized communal place where residents can socialize and share ideas, and we would like to see it expanded and renovated with intention.

At a community engagement meeting on June 15, in the Renaissance Pointe YMCA, residents vocalized these desires to city officials. We expressed that the park is too small, that the basketball court is dangerously close to the street, and that we want to see the park expanded to allow for larger gatherings and activities.

Instead of our need for more space at Powell Park being addressed, we were asked to answer more basic questions like, would you rather have a trash can or a light post? Again, I felt unheard and let down by development planners. It felt like we had been invited to show up to essentially approve their decisions, not express our concerns and desires that might fall outside the lines of their predetermined plans.

For decades, the city-owned property next to the park, on the northeast corner of Hanna and Pontiac, has sat vacant, overgrown, dark and dangerous.

The land has been presumed to be toxic, but until recently, no tests were done to confirm toxicity levels, and no attempts were made to ensure that it was safe for surrounding residents. Broken concrete and rusty metal pipes protruded from the ground, creating real physical threats to school children who walk through the area daily.

The city-owned property has been a hazard in our community for so long and now has an opportunity to serve us in a truly meaningful way. If the city is listening to community feedback, they will expand Powell Park to the corner of Hanna and Pontiac instead of using this space for commercial development.

This space should be a thoughtfully designed, cultural identifier that promotes the preservation and growth of the community.

Lyndy Bazile is an artist and a southeast Fort Wayne resident.