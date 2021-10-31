Workers strike to get fair treatment,not hurt employers

It's #Striketober, in case you haven't heard. Tens of thousands of workers have voted to authorize strikes.

According to a strike database from Cornell University, there are currently 250 strikes happening across the country, and that is after an unprecedented few years of labor activism: striking teachers from West Virginia and Chicago, the reversal of right-to-work in Missouri, the walkouts at tech companies.

Locally in the last few years, we've seen strikes in Building Trades, United Auto Workers and Teamsters, and our local Musicians Union was able to harness the support of the community through protest and actions to help settle a contentious contract negotiation.

I'm sure many have seen national news coverage where economists and labor scholars debate the finer points of why now; what does this mean for the labor market; and what could be the long-term effects in this unprecedented time. Some politicians are looking at it like an opportunity to take a cheap shot at striking workers who in the past they have called lazy, and blame the labor shortage on extended unemployment benefits that were made available by the current federal administration. In my mind, they are all a little bit right, but not for the reasons you may think.

For years, employers have ever so slightly taken a little here and asked for a concession there, a barely noticeable change. They have gotten away with it for years until they have rigged the system, allowing them to ask for bigger and bigger things.

Here in Indiana, it was right-to-work laws, reversal of the common construction wages, and more and more cities and towns passing ordinances that forbid the workers to come together and negotiate a fair rate of return on their work. There was already a worker shortage before the pandemic hit, and workers were already beginning to get fed up. I think most of us in the organized labor movement felt something big was coming, but we didn't know how or when.

When the sky began to fall in March 2020 and the pandemic was taking tens of thousands of lives and no one knew how or what to do, many workers went to work to keep the system moving. Nurses, bus drivers, utility workers, grocery store workers and truck drivers, just to name a few, all risked their lives in the beginning of the pandemic for the betterment of society, all of them deemed essential workers.

Then the world started slowly opening regardless of the pandemic. Let's be clear – most people wanted to go back to work, and they craved the normalcy that comes with their routines. But it wasn't that simple. They have the health of their family to think of, child care issues, and the list goes on and on. This was the point that it went sideways for employers, because they knew that their employees in many cases had no recourse, and they handed out ultimatums: Quit or come back.

Some have asked: Why strike now? Why not just go to another company? Contrary to what some believe, workers do not want to put companies or municipalities out of business. Often, it's not even about the money. These current strikes are happening for various reasons, such as to ensure safe working conditions, to ask for more than eight hours off between their next scheduled shift, and to be treated with dignity on the job.

I recently negotiated a contract with a municipality where every single employee said, “we will take a three-year wage freeze as long as we are being treated with respect on the job.”

The biggest reasons most folks won't just pick up and move to the next job is that they have pride in what they do. They love their communities, and they know it takes good-paying jobs, access to quality health care, and companies willing to make investments in communities. They simply want to be able to make a fair wage and be treated with the same respect that anyone would.

The fact is, there is no real shortage of workers, just a shortage of workers willing to work for less than a living wage. People don't want to see the companies they have invested in leave and communities fail. What they want is to be respected and treated like equal partners in the success they have fairly contributed to.

Lloyd Osborne is president of the Hoosier Heartland Area Labor Federation.