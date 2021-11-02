Ask not what the world owes you ...

Millennials and Generation Z are sometimes described as self-indulgent and entitled.

However, I also see those attributes in people my age – Generation X.

A sense of entitlement is a personality trait based on a person's belief they deserve privileges or recognition for things they did not necessarily earn, for example, because of their skin color, gender or economic status.

That's a privilege I'm not comfortable with.

As a single mother for 18 years, not once did I believe I was entitled to anything.

I worked hard and had faith I could create a better life for myself and my daughter.

I was successful sometimes and other times not so much. In fact, my daughter recently said she has fond memories of the home I purchased when we left subsidized housing more than three years ago.

“This house is where we got out (of our circumstances),” she said. It was one of the most endearing moments I've had with her.

Three years ago, I also lost my job as a result of a merger while running for Perry Township trustee. It was ironic to be running for an office from which I might need services. It was also challenging to knock on doors with a smile in a district that didn't favor Democrats. But it didn't stop me.

I worked hard with a full understanding that my chances of winning were slim. The biggest lesson I learned was that it didn't matter whether I won or lost, but how I ran the race. It sounds trite, but it's my truth.

Don't get me wrong: Competition is a fact of life that anthropologists can trace throughout the human lineage. And I am competitive, but it derives more from a deficit mindset than a need to win no matter the cost.

It's my way to break even and keep my head (a bit) above water.

Even when running for township trustee, one of the most challenging “races” of my life, I didn't tell myself, “I deserve this because I've worked so hard.”

Sometimes there's more to learn from losing than winning.

My background and my story haven't allowed room for such self-indulgent ideas. I'm not owed something simply for working or trying hard.

That's a privilege – an unearned privilege.

My education and interdependence didn't prevent me from experiencing hardship. It still surprises people that I was near the poverty line less than four years ago.

I run hard in everything I undertake, and I expect nothing in return other than knowing I've helped make people's lives a bit easier – whether that's my daughter, clients or constituents.

Not stepping aside for someone to have their turn because they or others believe they're entitled to it is a privileged notion that counters the very nature of our survival skills as a species.

Furthermore, how one chooses to run their personal, professional or political races matters more than winning itself.

I don't feel the world owes me anything; in fact, conversely, I feel I owe the world everything.

If anything separates me from my peers, it's that and that alone.