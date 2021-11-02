Rail service vision gains momentum

The Northern Indiana Passenger Rail Association has been hard at work making our case for passenger rail service across the northern portion of our state, from Chicago to Fort Wayne to Columbus, Ohio.

The route we have been promoting for the past decade would include stops at the Gary airport and in Valparaiso, Plymouth, Warsaw and Fort Wayne.

In Ohio, we are planning for stops in Lima, Kenton, and Marysville before the route reaches downtown Columbus and then the John Glenn International Airport on the city's east side.

Recently, our board of directors met with Kristin Brier, multimodal director with the Indiana Department of Transportation. She told us that the Midwest Regional Rail Plan was recently released by the Federal Railroad Administration and states our route is listed, but only as a “vision document” with no plan for funding at this time.

However, she did say the Indiana Department of Transportation is open to working with the railroad administration on possible matching grants for which such a project might be eligible.

Fred Lanahan, president of our group, will arrange a meeting soon with INDOT officials and key state legislators to see whether there is a path forward on a joint funding mechanism for our line.

Coinciding with this, we hope Congress and President Joe Biden will agree soon to an infrastructure bill. If this bill passes in some form, billions of dollars could soon be designated for passenger and freight rail improvements.

With proper planning, Indiana and the northern proposed line could eventually receive matching federal funds.

On a positive note, state Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, will again sponsor a bill to create a passenger rail commission to study our proposal and others that may come forward in Indiana.

The bill failed to get a hearing in the 2021 session of the General Assembly, but Kruse is rewriting it with language agreed to by INDOT, our group and the Indiana Passenger Rail Alliance.

He believes it has a much better chance in the 2022 session, which begins in January.

To move passenger rail service forward, we must convince state legislators to work with us to invest in infrastructure improvements. We thank the Indiana and Ohio mayors and county commissioners who have joined this effort.

We will keep you updated on our progress.