The saga continues

In middle school American history, I remember being told that the Norse (also called Vikings) were the first Europeans to travel to America. It was only briefly mentioned and then we moved on.

It always struck me as strange and a bit random. I was interested, then, when I heard about a new measurement that pinpointed the Norse visit to an exact year, 1021. It seemed like a convenient time to catch up on more of that story from middle school. Also, how in the world did scientists get the visit down to a specific year?

The story begins with two old Norse sagas, written in manuscripts from the 1300s to 1500s. The manuscripts tell the stories of people from Norway sailing to Greenland, then to North America.

Although the stories are untrustworthy in many details, historians believe the rough outline is true. That is, Leif Erickson and roughly 100 other people visited North America, staying on and off for about 10 years. Many died, including Erickson during the first year, and there were frequent trips back and forth to Greenland.

A site in Newfoundland, a Canadian province, shows evidence of these trips. The site has been extensively studied and indicates a brief occupation, like the written sagas describe. The exact years, however, have been uncertain.

In the 1960s and 1970s, using wood from the site, carbon dating was performed on 55 Norse items. Because of limitations, the results yielded a wide date range, indicating sometime between 800 and 1100.

In this new study, published a few weeks ago in Nature, scientists, led by a group from the University of Groningen in the Netherlands, performed new carbon isotope analysis. There are several improvements with this new analysis.

To understand the improvements, a brief description of carbon isotope analysis is needed.

A common way to estimate the age of dead material (i.e., wood, not metal) involves measuring the carbon isotopes it contains. Carbon comes in a few different versions, some slightly heavier and some slightly lighter. These differences are so small that, for most situations, a living thing can use any of them without noticing the difference. When trees grow, for example, they use whatever carbon is available in the air.

The air has a mix of different isotopes of carbon. Carbon-12 is the most common, but carbon-14 is also present.

Carbon 14 is radioactive and decays into other atoms over the course of thousands of years. More precisely, its half-life is 5,730 years. That is, over the course of thousands of years, the air's carbon-14 will all disappear. Or, at least, it would except the sun's cosmic rays hit nitrogen atoms in the upper atmosphere and constantly produce more carbon-14.

This creation and destruction of carbon-14 is mostly in balance. Equal amounts of creation and destruction each year keep the amount of carbon-14 to within about 2% every year. However, there are some exceptions.

In 993, there was an especially strong bunch of cosmic rays from the sun that hit the Earth's atmosphere, creating a large amount of carbon-14, about 9% more than average.

This event was first discovered by a group of scientists from Japan's Nagoya University. They published their discovery in 2013. This discovery is what allows the new analysis of the Norse items to be so much more precise than the 1960s and 1970s analysis.

As a side note, there is additional evidence of this strong bunch of cosmic rays in 993 from measuring beryllium in Antarctic ice cores. What a neat connection!

This extra carbon-14 was nearly evenly spread around the Earth. Trees everywhere absorbed it. The records of this increase are embedded in their tree rings.

This event was a gift from nature. By measuring the carbon-14 in wood, scientists can look for evidence of the extra 9%. The scientists here performed that exact process.

The next step is to count the tree rings after the 993 event to identify when the tree was cut down. For the three samples the scientists analyzed, each of the three trees was determined to have been cut down in 1021.

I think they were almost bragging when they add evidence that one sample appeared to have been cut in the spring and the second in the summer or autumn.

A couple other details about the tree samples: They were all taken from the Nordic camp and had evidence of having been cut with metal.

The Indigenous inhabitants did not use metal tools, which indicates these samples had been cut down by the Nordic visitors.

This measurement is now the best estimate for the year the Norse arrived in North America. It provides a strong anchor point for other historical analyses.

This sort of discovery may not be practical science. It isn't a cure for cancer. It is still neat, though.

With the clever build-up of tools and tricks, along with using things nature provides, like a solar storm in 993, we can answer questions with amazing precision. Like the Vikings cut down a tree in the spring of 1021 in Newfoundland.

