Prosecutors' rule lessens victimization

Imagine you are 6 years old. You have finally gotten the nerve to tell someone that your dad (stepdad, uncle, friend, etc.) has been touching you in a way that makes you uncomfortable and has told you not to tell anyone or you would both get in trouble.

Then imagine the police get involved and you are taken to a place called a child advocacy center, where a trained forensic interviewer tells you that you aren't in any trouble and you are in a safe place to tell what happened.

So imagine that you then tell them your dad has been putting his penis or mouth or fingers or something else where you pee or poop and that it hurts and he made you promise not to tell.

The interviewer tells you that a video is being made of what you are telling so you won't have to tell so many people.

Charges are filed, your dad is arrested and he now has a lawyer who wants a copy of your video. The prosecutor provides him with a copy with the understanding that your dad can view it in his lawyer's office, but no one else can see it or have a copy.

Unfortunately, something goes wrong, your dad walks out with a copy and someone decides to post your video on Facebook (or Twitter or any other social media site).

Now, imagine that 6-year-old has his/her picture and his/her disclosure on the internet for everyone to see forever. Once it is posted, it is shared and can never be retrieved.

Your friends at school find out. All of your dad's witnesses, including his family, are mad at you and think you are a liar, and they have the opportunity to craft their testimony to discredit you.

Unfortunately, prosecutors don't have to imagine this scenario in real life. That is exactly what has happened and why prosecutors have a policy that neither defendants nor their defense counsel can have a copy of this video. Instead, a compromise has been reached that the video can be viewed as many times as the defendant wishes in the office of the prosecutor. A transcript can be made upon request, and the video can be forwarded to an expert of the defendant's choice.

Defendants do have rights to discovery, but images of child pornography by federal law cannot be handed out to the defendant. Child molesting victims should be protected from their image and disclosure being broadcast to the world for eternity.

We believe it is our duty to find a way to protect both the defendant's rights and the rights of our community's children.

We have tried the route of a gentleman's agreement with disastrous results. And even with a written protective order, a violation is forever, and the perpetrator can be punished, but that does not protect the victim from being victimized a second time, forever.

The Journal Gazette in its Oct. 27 editorial is correct – providing a copy of the video is easy and efficient. But it is certainly not fair, and if we want to be able to create an environment in which children can report abuse, and be able to testify at trial, we need to create an environment that protects them from future abuse and humiliation.

That is what is fair.