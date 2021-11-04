A consequence of voters' choices

It has been so interesting to see the letters/editorials concerning U.S. Rep. Jim Banks that have appeared in the newspaper these past few months, culminating in the two informative pieces that appeared Oct. 26, an editorial by The Journal Gazette's editorial board and an op-ed column by Fort Wayne resident David Lindquist.

As an avid fiction reader who has for years believed that author Jessamyn West was correct when she said, “Fiction reveals truth that reality obscures,” I would like to add to the discussion based upon my current readings.

Our book club chose James Michener's book “Centennial” for this month's discussion, and I just finished it (for the third time, actually). Being retired, I was able to read it slowly and take copious notes.

A major character in the book was Lame Beaver, an Arapaho, who communicated an interesting definition of effective leadership that, based upon the letters I have read, describes our congressman to a “T.”

I quote: “Leadership in a tribe is an act of pomp engaged in by lesser people who enjoyed bedecking themselves in feathers. He [Lame Beaver] would let others use office to proclaim their feats; he would concentrate on the feat itself, doing what had to be done ... in silence.”

Banks' outlandish efforts to promote himself to prominence in “Trump World” look to me just like the pomp of lesser people described by Lame Beaver.

In my current read, “The Saboteur” by Andrew Gross, I meet a Capt. Dieter Lund, a Norwegian who has joined the puppet Quisling government that supports the invading German totalitarian regime because he wants to save Norway from the “trap of liberalism and debt.” He did not look at life in terms of “right and wrong” or in terms of “Truth and Untruth,” but in terms of winning or losing. He was sure the Germans would win and wanted to be on the winning side as opposed to supporting the “right” side.

Banks, by both his constant rhetoric and from the comments made about him by writers to this paper, would seem to have done the same thing – supporting a movement that has more than once shown elements of white supremacy and anti-democratic totalitarianism.

In Banks' defense, I would suggest we have created a political system where winning and losing are of the utmost importance – right and wrong, seeking truth, serving instead of being served seem to be lesser values. To lead in America, one must first pledge allegiance to one of only two parties and thus personal moral/ethical foundations are pushed aside in deference to party policy, which looks to be defined as “win at any cost.”

I heard a commentator on TV talking about John F. Kennedy's book “Profiles in Courage,” about U.S. senators who took principled stands regardless of party policy.

His comment was: “It's a pretty thin book.”

In my nonfiction reading, I ran across the following from a commentary on the book of Mark 1:14-15: “The penalty of being human is to have a split personality. In human nature the beast and the angel are strangely intermingled.”

It looks as if that “beastly” part of us is most evident in our political class, which begs the question: Are they leading or reflecting the citizenry?

Maybe the question quoted by Lindquist in his piece should be asked of the voter rather than the politician: “Have you no decency?” After all, Banks is a product of our votes.