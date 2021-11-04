Caring for caregivers

Indiana hospitals are experiencing the same labor shortages as other employers, exacerbating the fatigue, trauma and stress felt by health care workers since the onset of the pandemic.

As a result, we are in the midst of a critical nursing shortage, which is expected to continue through 2030.

According to the American Nurses Association, more than 500,000 registered nurses are expected to retire by next year, and nearly 1 million new registered nurses will be needed to keep up with increasing demands in health care.

In addition, nurses are leaving the profession early and altogether. The 2021 National Health Care Retention and RN Staffing report also found that 93% of all nursing hospital separations are voluntary, meaning nurses either quit or resigned.

To assist the overwhelmed hospital system, the Indiana Department of Health and the Indiana National Guard partnered to offer extra hands in hospitals.

Many have been forced to spend millions to hire short-term traveling nurses to fill gaps.

In situations where nurses require additional support as a patient's condition quickly deteriorates, they activate a “rapid response” – a specialized team of medical professionals steps in at a moment's notice to provide much-needed support.

The extensive shift in the health care workforce, paired with ongoing effects of the pandemic, means it's the nurses themselves who are in need of a “rapid response” from their employers and state and federal leadership.

To help relieve the emotional and physical burden health care workers continue to carry, our hospital, state and federal leaders have options to help resuscitate those on the front lines by reevaluating how hospitals deliver care, how Indiana rates, budgets and rewards our hospitals, and more.

We must improve how we care for those who are dedicated to caring for us.

Many health care facilities and hospitals are finding it difficult to compete for talent with higher wages while exceeding employee and patient experience expectations.

This stems in part from tight budgets that largely rely on ratings and funding controlled by the government.

It's time for state and federal lawmakers to revisit how they rate, budget and reward hospital networks as a way to support a higher standard of care through a stronger workforce.

Affordable and accessible education opportunities help upskill and retain talent in all areas of health care, especially for those starting in positions such as medical assistant, licensed practical nurse and more.

In addition, these entry-level medical professionals are equipped with skills to step in and support nurses and doctors. By creating more opportunities for other health care workers to support and grow in their careers, registered nurses, as well as doctors and other physicians, can emerge from the heavy weeds of patient care and tap into more skilled work.

Through these experiences, adult learners increase confidence and may feel more motivated toward advancing their careers – for example, a licensed practical nurse upskilling to a registered nurse. WGU Indiana's online, competency-based model for pursuing higher education is well positioned to bring new opportunities into more communities quickly based on current and projected workforce needs.

Fatigue and shortages have also made it more challenging to identify qualified nurses to serve as preceptors, or nurses who support students and new staff members by providing useful feedback, achieving learning objectives, teaching hospital protocols and encouraging critical thinking.

Similar to providing career mobility through more supported roles in health care and educational experiences fit for adult learners, preceptor relationships serve a crucial role in supporting the next generation of nurses.

The Indiana State Board of Nursing and the Indiana legislature can address the shortage of qualified preceptors by reassessing the eligibility requirements – currently three years of experience – so that more nurses are available to pair with nursing students and new staff.

During the pandemic, 76% of nurses have experienced burnout and exhaustion.

Encountering patients and families during stressful times and experiencing traumatic events at work can result in a heavy emotional toll that carries over long after the shift ends.

In addition, a February 2021 report found that workplace violence against health care professionals has increased during the pandemic. Researchers discovered that staffing shortages do not allow enough time to recognize and de-escalate violent situations, leaving health care workers at greater risk of experiencing workplace violence and further compromising their safety and well-being.

Shortages also minimize the opportunity for health care staff to debrief and process traumatic events.

Nurses and health care workers provide an essential lifeline for those in need, but their condition is crumbling and in dire need of a rapid response.

Similarly to how specialized teams are equipped with tools to support an ailing patient, these solutions must be considered so we can ease the burden on health care professionals now and in the future.

By giving them the much-needed time and resources to take care of themselves, they can in turn take better care of their patients.