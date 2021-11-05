A welcome analysis of law enforcement

To become certified as a law enforcement officer in Indiana, officers must undergo basic training. Training requirements are determined by law enforcement academies, which include six satellite sites.

There should be a consistent approach to training, recommend the authors of a study commissioned by Gov. Eric Holcomb. It is a necessary, and eye-opening, review following the tragic death in 2020 of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

One of the state-level agencies, the Indiana Gaming Commission, revised use-of-force policies after Floyd's death. However, there is no schedule for a formal ongoing review of policies.

Most recommendations for each agency in the 100-page report address use of force. Also recommended is training in de-escalation and deterring police bias.

Police should also be trained in addressing people in a mental health crisis, including culturally appropriate responses and exercises addressing response techniques and tactics, urged the researchers.

The report evaluates only state-level agencies, not county, city or town agencies.

Yet every law enforcement officer or anyone in the judicial process in the state should be encouraged to read the report, not just to look for specific new training procedures. In a wider scope, the report provides a clearer, consistent and long-overdue way of thinking about law enforcement.

