Value of an education far more than economic

In 2019, the U.S. Department of Education unveiled the College Scorecard website. It allows students and their parents to look at the specific degrees offered by specific institutions to estimate how much a graduate with that degree will make within two years of graduation.

For example, someone with a bachelor's degree in psychology can expect to be making around $21,000 a year two years after graduating from Purdue West Lafayette, around $28,000 a year two years after graduating from Purdue Fort Wayne, and around $31,000 a year two years after graduating from IU-Bloomington.

This is a valuable tool, given our current context. Stay with me for a moment.

In 2008, tuition was about $7,800 at IU Bloomington and about $7,750 at Purdue West Lafayette.

By 2018, both institutions had tuition of about $10,000. It would seem that a student would have to pay an extra $2,000 a year for the same degree.

But that's not the whole story. Over that same 10-year period, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there was a 17% increase in the cost of goods and services: to have the equivalent of $100 worth of buying power from 2008, you'd have to have $117 in 2018.

So that $10,000 tuition in 2018 actually costs more like $11,700 in 2008 dollars. Pursuing the same degree would cost an individual an additional $4,000 a year.

And that's just tuition, I haven't even talked about the cost of books, housing or anything else.

Given the substantial, and ever-increasing costs, it's easy to see why it would be important for individual students and their parents to have information on which degrees will result in a higher income. The difficulty is that this kind of analysis, while valuable, can distract from a couple of broader issues.

First, over that same time period from 2008 to 2018, the state of Indiana's expenditures for higher education dropped 1.2% per student.

Adding that 1.2% drop with the need for a 17% increase for the same buying power, the state of Indiana spent almost 20% less per student in 2018 compared with 2008.

Second, this whole analysis depends on a purely economic view of education.

Following what Milton Friedman argued 70 years ago, it assumes that if you don't make money on an investment in education, you overspent.

But that's not the only reason to invest in something. When we spend money on something, it's not simply a question of what will lead to the largest revenue stream.

For example, over the past year and a half I have invested quite a bit of money into my physical well-being. I pay for an app that provides me with new workouts and guides me through them. I've purchased exercise equipment, I've maintained and improved my bicycle, and I've recently been paying to play pickup soccer games.

I didn't invest in these things because they would increase my revenue streams. I invested in them because I thought they would help me be the better person I wanted to be.

They helped me to feel good about myself, and they helped me to be healthy. And this works on a social level as well.

I tried to look up the return on investment for my own degree on the College Scorecard website: philosophy bachelor's degree from Drake University. No data available.

They didn't have enough information to give me a range on how much the same degree would be worth today.

But then again, how would you measure how much my degree would be worth? Two years after I got the degree, I was a graduate student making almost nothing.

But if I had not received a bachelor's degree in philosophy, I would not have gone to graduate school, I would not have worked at the American Medical Association, I would not serve on institutional review boards and other boards, and I would not be writing this column.

Measuring the value of an education only in terms of its economic returns is a spartan and bankrupt way to understand education. It's good advice for any student to be looking at the return on investment given how much higher education costs, but that does not mean that the only reason to make a decision is because of its economic benefit.