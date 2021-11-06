Sock it to me

You know how some things just stick with you all your life?

The older you get, of course, the more they accumulate, and you find yourself chuckling inwardly at a random memory.

To this day, I cannot put on my shoes and socks without thinking about Archie Bunker!

Many of you will remember Archie and Edith Bunker of the TV program “All in the Family.” Archie was openly a bigot, and such an extreme one that the situation often created laughs.

In those years, we often were politically incorrect and just considered Archie a down-to-earth guy who wasn't afraid to voice his opinions about everyone and everything. He was bull-headed, always right and proud of it.

He called his son-in-law “Meathead,” indicating that he thought he was a dunce. The son-in-law was played by Rob Reiner; his character's name was Michael.

Well, the one thing that has stuck in my mind through the years is a scene in which Michael was putting on his socks and shoes while sitting beside Archie. Michael had just put a sock and a shoe on one foot and was ready to switch feet.

“That ain't the way you put on your shoes and socks, ya Meathead!” Archie said. Meathead was puzzled. “Huh? Not the right way?”

Then Archie explained, “Don't you know that the whole world puts on a sock and a sock and a shoe and a shoe? ...Suppose there's a fire in the house and you gotta run for your life. Your way, all you got on is a shoe and a sock. My way you got on a sock and a sock. See, you're even.”

Who knew there was a right way and a wrong way to put on your socks? Well, Archie did! To this day, every time I put on shoes that require socks, I think of that scene and Archie's lesson.

Frankly, I'm just glad I have shoes and socks to wear, but I can't help but think of that funny exchange. I still thank the writers and producers of that show for giving me a smile so often in my life.

“Saturday Night Live” is another program that made an imprint on my life. We had never seen anything like it, and the absurdities it brought into our lives were wonderful.

One memory that still “bugs” me from that show: Currently, there is an extremely popular actor, Willian Devane, who does a TV commercial quite often. He begins by introducing himself: “Hi, I'm William Devane.”

Well, of course, every time William appears with that remark, I hearken back to Chevy Chase saying every Saturday night, “Hi, I'm Chevy Chase and you're not!” At the time, it was so funny. “I'm Chevy Chase and you're not.” Quite absurd, and it always elicited laughs.

Why the current writers of that specific commercial in which William Devane is the spokesperson chose to begin the ad that way is beyond me. Maybe they had never seen “Saturday Night Live”?

Maybe they are hoping to play on that memory, “Hi! I'm Chevy Chase and you're not”?

Well, I hope that specific commercial soon runs its course because I often find myself responding to the television, “Hi, William. I'm Nancy Dodd and you're not.” Then I go put on my shoes and socks, wondering whether I'm doing it right or not.

Well, some things in life just stick with you.

Nancy Carlson Dodd is a Fort Wayne resident and writer.