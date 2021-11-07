Post-COVID health care takes shape

Historically we think of bravery involving young people, most often men, facing unknown challenges across the ocean, accepting our country's call to arms.

In 2020, the combatant took an invisible form. COVID-19, diagnosed in more than 1 million Hoosiers, has amplified the shortage of experienced medical professionals in the health care pipeline.

Headlines tout college enrollment decreases. People are leaving the health care industry in record numbers. When paired with an increased demand for services, northeast Indiana needs to recruit the next generation of health care professionals, no matter whether they are coming out of high school or joining the field mid-career.

Locally, a collaborative effort from northeast Indiana higher education institutions prepares future clinicians, nurses, social workers and health care staff, a majority of whom are women. In April, the Pew Research Center reported women made up 85% of bachelor's degree recipients in health-related fields.

Further, women comprise about three-quarters of health care practitioners and technicians.

Collectively, the unfortunate exit of talent from hospital systems as well as other private and public organizations, leaves our community vulnerable. Compassion fatigue, work overload and mental health concerns associated with stress and burnout are draining staff out of an industry built to serve our most ill.

Hope remains. The bravery of students studying health care is notable. They are stepping forward while the pandemic rages on; 1,065 are studying at Indiana University Fort Wayne alone.

Across northeast Indiana, 10 colleges and universities enrolled students in health care-related sectors for fall 2021 classes.

This collective effort showcases a regional commitment to step into a widening gap, post-COVID-19.

Pre-pandemic, employment in health care occupations was projected to grow 16% from 2020 to 2030, much faster than average for all occupations.

Simultaneously, a shortage in both nursing and social work, as examples, began before the pandemic started. Frequently referred to as the Great Resignation, with the pandemic cited as a root cause, the reality of the baby boomer generation leaving the workforce is brilliantly apparent. This is amplified by unpredicted resignation of those in the 30-45 age bracket nationwide.

K-12 educators are encouraging students to consider health care careers. EdWeek Research conducted an early 2021 study and reported teachers seeing more students express interest in health care careers since the start of the pandemic.

Locally, Fort Wayne Community Schools recently identified an enhanced focus on health science as one of its career pathways.

Additional efforts to foster collaboration are showcased by the newly formed Northeast Indiana Healthcare Consortium, a wide swath of health care providers and educators empaneled by Northeast Indiana Works to devise strategies to enhance the health care talent pipeline.

Their projections suggest northeast Indiana will need to fill 37,311 health care positions in the next decade, accounting for new jobs as well as those left vacant through attrition.

A commitment by our regional colleges and universities to launch programs supporting our largely rural market is crucial.

Several have diversified programming, adding new majors. While seemingly competitive, the need for our higher education institutions to engage cooperatively in efforts to retain our valuable Gen Z workforce remains significant.

Local health care employers have reinforced programs to support students as they make the transition from their education to professional settings.

Internships, residency programs, financial awards including forgivable loans, as well as ongoing professional development continue to support new staff. Scholarship awards from local foundations make the financial leap into the sector more secure.

These public-private collaborations are essential to support the frontline workers still facing a continued onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Post-pandemic patient needs exceed the traditional understanding of physical illness to include emerging mental health challenges, including anxiety and insomnia. Research has begun referring to such COVID-19 issues as post-traumatic stress disorder. Treating patients requires a multifaceted approach.

There is one positive COVID-19 brought about: the opportunity to express how we really feel mentally. The next generation of health care workers will consider care more holistically.

Universities are making intentional efforts to expand such interprofessional education into undergraduate programs.

Educating the next generation of health care clinicians, especially nurses and mental health workers, requires continued collaborative efforts.

When we consider talent development across northeast Indiana, the COVID-19 pandemic will shape this generation of essential workers, their families and our community in ways we are still forecasting.

Frances Brooks is director of Development and Community Engagement at Indiana University Fort Wayne.