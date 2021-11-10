Hands across the water

The winds of climate policy change are blowing in Glasgow, Scotland, where world leaders are convening this week for the COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference.

I believe it is of urgent importance for the world to heed the message of this summit. Interestingly, Israel and our partners in the Midwest are in a unique position to take action to combat the negative effects of climate change with joint projects here in the U.S.

Climate change is a profound threat to humanity – and will be for generations to come – if not managed. Amelioration efforts will require the cooperation of governmental bodies, the private sector, academic research institutions, media and education, and more.

And neutralizing this threat is, unfortunately, extremely urgent.

Climate change is already affecting weather patterns, increasing the rate of natural disasters, raising sea levels, negatively affecting our agriculture, and causing devastating drought, among other effects.

A new survey of more than 88,000 climate-related studies revealed that 99.9% of peer-reviewed scientific papers agree that climate change is, in fact, actively caused by humans. If we are the parties responsible for this incredibly harmful shift, shouldn't we be responsible for helping fix it?

Given that this directly affects everyone on our planet, I strongly believe this is the time for people of all political affiliations and nations to put aside their differences in the name of cooperation. We must treat climate change as a tangible, imminent emergency, and not an esoteric concept or theory.

A notion embodied by the COP26 summit is that no country can face the threat of climate change on its own; rather, we must come together as a global community to share knowledge, resources and initiatives.

A project that truly embodies this cooperative spirit can be found right here in the Midwest, where Israeli firm Mammoth Solar is building the U.S.'s largest solar energy field in Indiana. The project in Starke and Pulaski counties will provide clean energy to thousands of households, eliminating the climate change-inducing carbon emissions of other energy sources.

This solar field will employ hundreds of Hoosiers and contribute positively to the local economy.

I am also incredibly excited about the Midwest-Israel cooperation on water purification and distribution technology, as these two processes require exorbitant amounts of energy that contribute to climate change.

Last summer, Israel's Ben Gurion University and Northwestern University partnered in a consortium to fight global water challenges. The Collaborative Water-Energy Research Center, funded by the U.S. Department of Energy, Israel's Ministry of Energy and the Israel Innovation Authority, will include partners from research institutions, the private sector and water utility authorities.

As I pen this from Chicago, it's thrilling to realize that this collaboration came to fruition at a university just a few miles outside of the city.

Israel's cooperation with the Midwest is beneficial not only for both regions, but for the world at large. Greenhouse gases and their devastating climate change dangers do not recognize national borders; rather, we truly are all in this fight for our planet's future together.

I am heartened by Israel's delegation to the COP26 summit as Israel aims to share its knowledge and build collaborative opportunities in the hopes of reaching global mitigation targets.

In Israel's beautiful Ramon Crater, an international team of scientists recently began a cutting-edge simulation of what it would be like to live on Mars for a month. I, like many others, am absolutely fascinated by their research.

And yet, watching the photos and footage of these scientists in spacesuits, one cannot help but be reminded that we only have one beautiful, fragile Planet Earth.

May we come together, at the summit and in the years to come, to better act as her loyal stewards.