Teachers beat back pre-election lies

About a week before Ohio's Nov. 2 election, a colleague of mine sent me a picture of a piece of campaign literature supporting candidates for school board in my community.

It read: “Kids and Taxpayers FIRST! Keep 'Woke' politics out of our classrooms.”

The postcard was paid for by the NW Ohio Coalition for Public School Excellence, a group that was not only supporting conservative candidates in my community, but a neighboring community, with the exact same yard signs – just different names.

Not to be outdone, the Northwest Ohio Conservative Coalition blanketed voters in my school district with robocall messages telling voters to support the conservative candidates and “... keep woke politics out of the classroom.”

The calls seemed to go out indiscriminately; even the president of the Democratic Club in my community received one.

These campaign tactics, filled with lies about schools teaching critical race theory, had an interesting impact.

I don't know how much they motivated conservatives to head to the polls, but the group I saw them motivate most was the teachers. At a time when teachers are emotionally and physically exhausted, when they seem to be focused on making it through one day at a time, these campaign lies seemed to tap some reserve of strength and energy teachers did not know they had.

Teachers started posting to social media, pushing back on the critical race theory lies.

They started posting images of the four teacher union-endorsed candidates on their Facebook pages. They sent text messages to friends and family with the names of the teacher-endorsed candidates.

One teacher even wrote a message across the entire back window of her van (in excellent teacher handwriting), telling community members to support teachers by voting for our endorsed candidates.

On Nov. 2, as results came in, the teacher-supported candidates were leading, and in the end, the four candidates in the two districts who were coming to the school boards with a priority of taking on “woke politics” and critical race theory lost.

The campaign money, the campaign literature, the yard signs, the robocalls ... they could not beat the voices of teachers and the voice of truth.