Vaccination a medical, and moral, obligation

Editor’s note: This is written in response to Dr. Tyler Johnson’s Oct. 19 op-ed, “Heavy-handed mandates unneeded as COVID-19 pandemic peters out.”

When we receive our white coats as physicians, we pledge the Hippocratic oath to “do no harm.” With this pledge we promise not only to care for our patients but also to avoid injuring or causing a worsening of their health.

Health care workers are particularly vulnerable to transmitting infections such as COVID-19 to their patients, and vaccination among health care workers is vital to reducing the morbidity and mortality of COVID-19.

As health care workers, we deal with immunocompromised people daily, so it is our ethical duty to protect our patients by reducing risk of transmission through vaccination. As such, every major medical organization, including the American Medical Association, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the American Academy of Pediatrics, Association of American Medical Colleges and, most importantly to Dr. Johnson, the American College of Emergency Physicians all support COVID vaccine mandates for health care workers.

Because health care workers are exposed to pathogens frequently, they serve as reservoirs for transmission. Therefore, as conditions of their employment, health care workers are already mandated to receive many vaccinations including hepatitis B; measles, mumps and rubella; varicella; tetanus; diphtheria and pertussis; meningococcal conjugate; and yearly influenza. Hospital mandates already exist for these vaccines; the COVID-19 vaccination should be no different.

Additionally, mandates or requirements for employment with a hospital have been proven to increase vaccinations and to protect staff and patients. Specifically, with COVID-19, health care mandates have resulted in a surge of vaccinations.

After the announcement that all city employees must by vaccinated by November, New York City saw its vaccination rate increase from 77% among the vaccine-eligible adult population on Sept. 24 to more than 87% on Sept. 28.

Dr. Johnson asserts that the largest crisis in health care is the “staffing shortage caused by firing thousands of nurses and staff who have worked almost a year without the vaccine and do not want it now,” and “we should allow people to judge their own risk tolerance.”

The health care staffing shortage predated the pandemic, and these are issues to be addressed independently of vaccine mandates. Nursing shortages brought on by retirement, lack of job satisfaction and the pandemic itself far outweigh the number who may be terminated or placed on leave for not receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

Physicians are required by the Hippocratic oath to provide care to individuals regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status (or any other vaccine status, for that matter). I am not aware of physicians or hospitals refusing treatment to unvaccinated individuals.

Dr. Johnson makes this inflammatory claim with no data to back it up.

If this were occurring, those physicians would be subject to losing their license. Hospitals denying care would be guilty of a violation of the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, a federal law requiring that anyone presenting to an emergency department be treated.

This would result in loss of a significant amount of federal funding.

Dr. Johnson claims, “The current vaccines do not prevent illness or transmission the way [other] vaccines do.” He again fails to validate his claims.

According to the Commonwealth Fund, the U.S. COVID-19 vaccination campaign has saved about 279,000 lives and avoided an additional 1.25 million hospitalizations.

Actual data shows that COVID-19 vaccinations are highly effective; the New England Journal of Medicine found that the vaccine was 89% effective against laboratory-confirmed COVID infection leading to hospitalization, 90% effective against infection leading to intensive care unit admission, and 91% effective against leading to an emergency department or urgent care clinic visit.

I applaud Indiana hospitals already requiring COVID vaccination, including Ascension St. Vincent, Franciscan Health, Eskenazi Health and Indiana University Health. All these major health care organizations have followed the Hippocratic oath by accepting vaccine mandates and have not closed as a result of staffing shortages.

Increasing vaccination efforts through mandates has proven to be an effective public health strategy for reducing infection and death. I, like most Americans, value personal choice; however, personal choice endangering others becomes problematic.

Unvaccinated individuals are more likely to contract and transmit the coronavirus. Unvaccinated individuals are more likely to be hospitalized, straining an already-burdened health care system.

Vaccination during a pandemic should be viewed as a civic duty, not an encroachment on personal liberties. This is not “heavy-handed policy,” and this is not a battle over “autonomy.” The mandate is issued for the health and well-being of everyone – the very reason physicians such as myself, and hopefully Dr. Johnson, went into medicine.

In the midst of a global pandemic is not the time to play political games by making bold claims without supporting data to get elected to office.