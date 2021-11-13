Moving on up

Recently, a creditor did not take its monthly automatic payment from our bank account. Thinking it could have been an error and not wanting to do battle over whether I would owe a late fee, I dialed the creditor's 800 number.

After a few rings a recorded voice said, “Thank you for holding. A customer service associate will be with you shortly. You are the 64th caller in the queue.”

Every couple of minutes the recorded voice told me how many spaces I had advanced in the queue. The temptation was to hang up. Instead, I decided to play their game.

It irritated me that “they” thought the word “queue” would impress me. “Queue” implies that those of us waiting are special. We're not in line. We're in the queue.

I might have been impressed if I knew who else was in the queue. I could not see them. What if I could talk to them?

Wouldn't it be cool to be in the queue with a movie star, a Supreme Court justice, famous athletes, a popular singer?

I imagined exchanging pleasantries with celebrities in the queue ahead of me. It was my daydream, so I got to pick the celebrities.

“Excuse me, Mr. Hanks, is it true your wife was jealous of that volleyball you developed a relationship with? Oh, by the way, did you change your first name from 'Frank' to Tom? I think 'Frank Hanks' would have been a better choice.”

Mr. Hanks told me I am an idiot. To emphasize it, he typed it in capital letters on one of his dozens of typewriters. Then he hung up. That eliminated him and moved me up in the queue.

Then an automated voice said, “Thank you for holding. You are the 59th caller in the queue.”

Next I focused on Jamie Lee Curtis.

“Miss Curtis, just as I admired your parents, Tony and Janet, I think you too are a wonderful actor. By the way, why are women often called actors and not actresses? Who started that? Anyway, several people think my wife is the spitting image of you. Did you know that? More importantly, she finds me appealing. How do you feel about me?”

Miss Curtis had something in common with Mr. Hanks. She called me an idiot. Then she hung up.

You guessed it. An automated voice on the line said, “Thank you for holding. You are the 54th caller in the queue.”

I moved on to a distinguished gentleman.

“You look familiar,” I said. “ Aren't you John Roberts of the non-singing Supremes ? We have something in common. You and I are both from Indiana. How are things going at the court these days? If you ever need to hear how the common folks feel about a case you are considering, give me a call. Wait! What are you doing? You may get away from me by hanging up the phone, but I'm warning you. If you hang up now and then call back you may be the 80th caller in the queue.”

He did not like my demeanor. A voice said, “All rise while the chief justice leaves the queue.”

Well, that was rude. So I turn and there in the queue are Oscar Robertson and Michael Jordan.

They seem to know each other and are either arguing or singing. “Anything you can do, I can do better.” “No you can't.” “Yes I can.” Then silence.

They must have returned to their respective fan clubs. All I cared was that both hung up their phones.

Again, I moved up in the queue.

“Thank you for holding. You are the 43rd caller in the queue.”

Then I heard Adele, one of my favorite singers. Adele asked, “Do you know I'm dropping a new album?” I replied I might buy it if she releases it, but I'm not interested if she drops it. In a lilting voice she said, “Do you know you're an idiot”? “No,” I said, “could you hum a few bars?”

As much as I love Adele, I had to be cheeky. In a huff she hung up.

An unfamiliar voice interrupted, greeted me and asked how he could help. Finally, I had escaped the queue.

After finishing my call with my creditor, I made a new call to the same creditor. Call it curiosity.

A recorded voice answered. It said, “Thank you for holding. A customer service representative will be with you shortly. You are the 74th caller in the queue.”

Frank Hill is a Fort Wayne resident.