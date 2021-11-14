Manipulated into outrage

There has been a deliberate and concerted effort to create a moral panic among parents and community members who legitimately want to protect children.

Across our country and in our state, there has been a furious outcry against the teaching of critical race theory in public K-12 schools – even though it is not taught in those schools.

Critical race theory is being touted as a discriminatory ideology that includes the teaching of diversity, equity and inclusion and social emotional learning which will destroy and divide our country, starting with our children.

It has been alleged that critical race theory is racially divisive, a far-left ideology that promotes the teaching that America is bad, making white children think they are inherently bad just for being white.

That sounds awful, right? Anyone with a heart and conscience would be infuriated by the thought of innocent children being indoctrinated with such hateful and unpatriotic lies.

The misguided belief that the teaching of critical race theory is going on in public schools has brought out parents and community members to fill board meetings across the nation in until-recently unseen numbers. In some districts, board members have been intimidated at meetings and threatened by impassioned members of their communities.

National headlines share personal stories from board members who have stepped down from their seats because of threats to their personal safety.

In reality, critical race theory is a methodology, developed in the 1970s and 1980s, that has been used to observe the relationship between racial inequality and the law to examine how and why racial inequality still exists. It challenges institutions, not individuals. It is taught as an elective in some graduate and law school programs, not in K-12 public schools.

So how and why has this misinformation spread like wildfire?

Race and racism in America are subjects that make some people very uncomfortable and even angry. According to Renée DiResta, technical research manager at the Stanford Internet Observatory, outrage generates engagement.

She proposes that things trend when they're highly emotional and resonate with people, whether they are based on accurate information or not.

Conservative activist Christopher Russo, who garnered the attention of former President Donald Trump in the summer of 2020, understands DiResta's conclusion very well.

Russo wrote: “The goal is to have the public read something crazy in the newspaper and immediately think 'critical race theory.' ” Russo also has been quoted as saying, “If you want to see public policy outcomes, you have to run a public persuasion campaign. I basically took that body of criticism, I paired it with breaking news stories that were shocking and explicit and horrifying, and made it political. Turned it into a salient political issue with a clear villain.”

Russo is advising conservative politicians to use the boogeyman of critical race theory to fuel people's fear.

The goal seems to be to capitalize on voters' outrage and to exacerbate the divide between Democrats and Republicans.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita clearly understood the assignment.

In June, he released a Parents Bill of Rights. The 16-page document begins by informing parents of the importance of knowing their legal rights to be involved in their children's education.

In the question-and-answer section, critical race theory is specifically addressed, including intentionally provocative statements such as “discriminatory teachings such as critical race theory and the 1619 Project are consistently being backdoored into Indiana classrooms, contrary to state and federal law.”

The document continues: “Ideologies founded on divisive teachings and narrow interpretations of U.S. history run contrary to established Indiana educational requirements,” citing specific laws that attempt to give validity to the cycle of misinformation.

In May, Rokita also led 20 state attorneys general in a letter to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona opposing the teaching of critical race theory in classrooms.

Rokita, Russo and others mislead their followers to place their politics and fears above everything else. They are counting on segments of our communities to be emotionally manipulated into believing the misinformation being spread.

They are also hoping other segments are not paying attention so that by the time everyone catches up and catches on, it will be too late.

Rohli Booker is a mother, public school advocate and local school board member.