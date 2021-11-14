Schools' most valuable lessons involve interaction, not homework

“You should be an engineer – you're good at math and science!”

It wasn't too surprising I'd do well in those areas as the daughter of a pharmacist and a medical technologist. Although my grades indicated I'd be successful in a career in STEM, it didn't appeal very much to me.

Instead, my ninth grade civics teacher ignited a feeling inside me that I was answering a calling. And thanks to the high quality of my public school education, my journey to finding my purpose started earlier than most.

On the first day of high school, my teacher asked the class what special anniversary had taken place recently. I often read the comics in the back of the newspaper as I ate my breakfast cereal before school, but that day, I also had perused the almanac of important events in history.

I raised my hand, answering it had been the 75th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote. That correct response led to a discussion about the number of women involved in government and sparked a light inside me that illuminated my career path.

After that class, my teachers and school personnel helped me pursue opportunities to learn more about my passion for government service, including a job shadow day with my state senator, a trip to the Statehouse to participate in a mock legislature and an appearance on a local news station to be on a panel of local high school students discussing current events.

These experiences exposed me to ways and places of engaging in civil discourse and the skills needed to build consensus in the pursuit of progress.

They showed me how to take what I'd learned in school and apply it outside the classroom.

Now that I'm older, I realize how society and businesses value the life skills I developed through these experiences much more than my GPA or standardized test scores. In fact, last week, I was on a call with a local business leader who declared they didn't care very much about someone's GPA when making a hiring decision. Rather, they wanted to know whether the candidate had the skills to adapt and improve processes, think critically in evaluating solutions to industry challenges, and use empathy when providing customer service to increase customer loyalty.

As a parent of elementary-aged children, I'm thankful they attend a public school that emphasizes the development of life skills in several areas that will make them attractive to future employers. With its mission of “preparing today's learners for tomorrow's opportunities,” Southwest Allen County Schools promotes the Portrait of a Graduate, which sets forth the ideal of resilient problem solvers who are:

• Critical thinkers

• Creative thinkers

• Communicators

• Collaborators

• Citizens

In the first few weeks of school, my kids have already been encouraged and empowered to be an “UPstander,” rather than a bystander, when they act to stop bullying. Their teachers have stressed life skills of flexibility, patience, integrity and cooperation. My kids love to earn “S.T.A.R.” bucks: Safe and no put downs; Trustworthiness; Active listening; Ready to do my personal best; Speaking truthfully.

Although my children are just beginning their public school careers, I am already reveling in the way their eyes light up when they share what they've learned in school that day.

“Mom, guess what?! I learned a song about monarch butterflies today,” proceeding to belt out a catchy little jingle.

My children already are showing signs of excelling in math and science. However, they may choose to pursue other options like I did. Currently, my kids vacillate among wanting to be a ninja, a police officer, a drummer and a pig.

I'm hopeful they have that teacher who helps them find what fills their soul. And I'm grateful they already have teachers helping them understand the importance of lifelong learning, connectedness, and resiliency.

It's a lesson we've all had to remember these past couple of years.

Stephanie Crandall is director of intergovernmental affairs for the city of Fort Wayne.