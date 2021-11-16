Deep space thoughts

Are we alone in the universe? Is there life somewhere besides Earth?

There are answers to the questions. The answer is either yes or no. We just don't know it yet. We could, though.

Knowing the answer, either way, would change our view of ourselves and our place in nature. It is an important question to answer.

That is the most important idea put forward by a group of leading astronomers two weeks ago. Every 10 years, astronomers collectively write a plan for NASA and other federal agencies about long-term astronomy priorities. The idea is to plan out which questions we should aim to answer and the telescopes we need to answer them.

The report, in a sense, summarizes some of the most interesting astronomy right now. One of those ideas involves finding planets like Earth and hoping to find life like us.

The report describes a balance of several projects, but I want to concentrate on one. The astronomers recommend the federal government invest in an Extremely Large Telescope. Apparently that is a technical name and not something made up for a Marvel movie. This would be a telescope with a mirror 20 to 30 meters across.

There are two projects already underway. One is led by the University of California system and Caltech. The other is led by Harvard University. Both have many other universities and countries as partners.

Unfortunately, both projects have run into funding limitations. Although each project team aimed to finish its telescope without U.S. federal government investment, that is looking less likely now.

The glass-is-half-full version of this story is that the government has an opportunity to ensure these discoveries happen.

By joining the projects now, a lot of the groundwork has already been accomplished. The science goals are clear. The technical designs are mature. The projects are moving along; they just need help getting to the finish line.

To understand where these yet-to-be-built telescopes would fit in, it helps to have a bit of background.

Starting in the mid-'90s, astronomers discovered planets around other stars. In the past 25 years, we have discovered more than 4,000 such planets. Most of these initial planets were utterly unlike anything familiar to us before. They were not like Earth, Mars, Jupiter or Saturn.

As the number has grown, some of the planets seem more familiar. Some appear to be the same size as Earth and some appear to have similar temperatures. About 30% of stars appear to have planets with Earth-like temperatures.

This sort of estimate can be made without actually getting a good picture of the planet. What astronomers really are aiming for is to measure the atmosphere around Earth-like planets.

The air around the planet contains all sorts of molecules that give us clues about potential life on the planet surface. Astronomers are guessing the best way to discover life, then, is to find molecules in the air that only life could produce.

The process of identifying individual molecules, however, requires measuring much more light from a planet than simply detecting the planet. That need to measure more light is driving the need to build such a large mirror.

So that is the long-range goal: Build a telescope that can measure the atmosphere around these planets, looking for evidence of life.

Just finding one planet with life would be, ahem, a big deal. We don't know yet if such a planet will be easy to find or impossible to find. As a result, we have to plan for a wide range of possibilities.

Some of the closest, easiest planets to observe can be done with a telescope that launches next month, the James Webb Space Telescope (named for NASA's leader during the Mercury, Gemini and early Apollo years).

A larger set of planets can be detected by these new, yet-to-be-built telescopes.

An even larger set of planets could be observed by a new, yet-to-be-designed space telescope. That was also recommended by this report, although it would not be launched for several decades. That story, however, is probably a different column.

Christer Watson, of Fort Wayne, is a visiting assistant professor of physics at Purdue University Fort Wayne. Opinions expressed are his own. He wrote this for The Journal Gazette, where his columns normally appear the first and third Tuesday of each month.