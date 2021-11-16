Search for common ground offers way forward on abortion

As the Supreme Court reviews recently enacted abortion laws in Mississippi and Texas, the national debate on the issue has intensified.

Opinions on the legality of abortion existed before Roe vs. Wade, they have continued since the decision was rendered in 1973, and they will continue if Roe vs. Wade is overturned.

Yet surveys taken during recent years indicate that many Americans have moved from the extremes to the middle in an effort to find a situation that would be acceptable, if not ideal, for both sides.

Few, if any, supporters of abortion rights describe the procedure as desirable or enjoyable. And few, if any, opponents of abortion rights think the women who have them are evil sadists. An increasing number of people have sought to understand why people hold an opposing view.

In a recent interview, Pope Francis upheld the traditional Roman Catholic position: “It is a human life. Period. And this human life must be respected. This principle is very clear.”

He said people who don't understand this must ask themselves whether “it is right to kill a human life to solve a problem.”

At the same time, the pope urged bishops to be more understanding of people who have abortions. “And what should a shepherd do?” he asked.

“Be a shepherd. Not going around condemning. They must be a shepherd, in God's style, which is closeness, compassion and tenderness.”

The conclusion of a 2020 research study conducted by a team from the University of Notre Dame said, “None of the Americans we interviewed talked about abortion as a desirable good. Views range in terms of abortion's preferred availability, justification, or need, but Americans do not uphold abortion as a happy event, or something they want more of. From restrictive to ambivalent to permissive, we instead heard about the desire to prevent, reduce, and eliminate potentially difficult or unexpected circumstances that predicate abortion decisions.”

Columnist David French recently suggested a way forward when he wrote, “My own approach is to pray for wisdom and work with anyone who will work with me on any positive front. When it comes to the cause of life, the distressing tendency is to view each person as an object of all-or-nothing friendship and respect. But a person who agrees with me 50 percent or even 20 percent of the time is not my 100 percent enemy. Dive into that 50 percent or 20 percent and work from there. The pro-life message should be clear – I'll be open to you. Whether you're closed to me is up to you.”

This provides a model for respectful dialogue about other contentious issues as well as abortion.

In the words of a popular song from the 1960s: “Oh, I'm just a soul whose intentions are good. Oh Lord, please don't let me be misunderstood.”

Darrell Turner is a former copy editor and religion writer for The Journal Gazette and a former editor and writer for Religion News Service.