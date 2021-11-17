Several days after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, I received a Facebook posting from a friend in Italy. The posting was a picture of the so-called QAnon Shaman, the screaming shirtless guy with the painted face, wearing a horned hat and a furry cape. This picture had a single-word title, “cosplay.”

“Cosplay” means costumed player. A costumed player is someone who plays Halloween at various events year-round. I found this interesting as my friend has a hobby whereby she dresses in royal medieval garb and attends various Renaissance fairs in her country.

In this country, we have similar players such as those who dress in the blues and greys and reenact Civil War battles, or locally where some dress in period at the Fort or the Johnny Appleseed Festival.

In other words, it's playacting.

Knowledgeable about her own national history, she would know the difference between someone playacting and someone not. After World War I, Italy had to deal with actual, real live fascists, not play actors. Does the name Benito Mussolini ring a bell?

After World War II, Italy, along with neighbor Greece, had to deal with actual, real live Communists, not play actors, attempting a national takeover. Fortunately, her nation was able to avoid a catastrophic Mussolini-like repeat.

She can tell the difference between real and make believe.

To hear the alt-left, Democrats, media and so-called progressives describe Jan. 6 as an insurrection or coup is like living through Fantasyland at Disney World.

These folks don't know, or wouldn't know, a coup or an insurrectionist if it slapped them in the face. So why do they continue to promote this fantasy, this Grimm's fairy tale? Why the fear mongering?

Maybe by now we know it's all they have to remain in power. If they can convince the public this farcical incident was an attempted coup, maybe they can also instill sufficient fear in that same public for them to remain at the helm of government.

Of course, they are the only ones who can keep us safe and prevent such future heinous acts. Be afraid, be very afraid, but only we can keep you safe and secure.

The current national administration has shown us, rather quickly, how incompetent they are in the nuts and bolts of governance. They have shown an obsession from day one to reverse nearly every success of the previous administration. These reversals are not based on objective criteria (whether the policy was a positive for us the people), but on a visceral hatred of their political opponents.

So much for tolerance, rational thought and civility.

We have been successfully invaded through our southern border and committed an atrocious blunder in exiting Afghanistan. The currency has been inflated beyond recent historic highs (how was your last trip to the grocery or gas station?), concerned parents have been labeled domestic terrorists for wanting accountability in public schools, and we are once again groveling and begging to OPEC, pleading for reasonably priced energy. But hey, at least we don't have to endure mean tweets from the orange man; what a relief!

The Journal Gazette, along with local academics and “experts,” as well as pass-throughs from other media sources, continue hammering the fantasy-fear square peg into the round reality hole. Again and again.

To live in this fear is to provide government, at any level, the encouragement to restrict or even eliminate our natural-born, God-given civil liberties in exchange for a false claim of security.

I refuse. I will not live in fear of living!

Stan Jones is a Spencerville resident.