Driven to extremes

My car is dying.

It's got more than 200,000 miles on it, and I was just informed that the transmission isn't working properly. And it makes noises no car should make when I start it.

But I don't want to buy a new car. I like the car I have, I'm used to it, and it's worked for me for approaching two decades.

But the problem with an old car like this is that so many things start to go wrong. I feel like I'm at constant risk of violating some rule or regulation governing the use of my car. And I'm sick of that.

Over the years, I've gotten used to having so many rules and regulations that I don't often think about them, but they're intrusive and they put undue limits on my freedom.

Take, for example, headlights and taillights. It seems like every month I've got to replace one or the other. But why?

I drive during the day most of the time, and I'm always on well-lit streets and roads at night. I can see fine without them and I'm willing to take the risk.

If another driver is worried about what damage might be caused because they didn't see me? Well, they should take better care of themselves. It shouldn't be my responsibility to look out for other people's safety.

I'm also annoyed about speed limits. Why is it that they get to tell me the speed I get to go on a highway? My car can't get up to high speeds as easily as it used to, so when I get the chance on a nice flat stretch of road, why is it that they can tell me what makes for a safe speed to drive?

I know my car and I know how to drive. It's my car; it should be my choice. And if other drivers are worried about my going fast, well, they should take steps to ensure their own safety. Maybe they shouldn't take the highway, or maybe they should take bikes on the bike path, or maybe they should just stay home.

I will say I'm glad I live in Indiana. At least Indiana doesn't require emissions tests and car inspections on a yearly basis. I used to live in Illinois and New York, and they do.

The state getting involved in what kind of exhaust my car can put out and how well my car needs to function to be safe would just be another undue intrusion on my freedom.

That said, Indiana does require me to carry around my registration and proof of insurance. But why? Sure, I drive it on public roads, but it's still my car. Why should they require me to register it and insure it? Another intrusion on my freedom.

The government shouldn't tell me what I have to do with my car, how I have to register my car, or what kinds of things I have to do to maintain my car.

It's my car. It should be my choice.

And that's why I shouldn't have to wear a mask or get vaccinated.