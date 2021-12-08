Supportive donations in vogue regardless of the season

November and December are the time of year to celebrate local organizations whose mission is to give back to the community through helping people improve their lives.

The American Association of University Women is celebrating its 140th anniversary this year and renewing its commitment to help improve the lives of all people.

Over the past 140 years, AAUW has evolved to become the leading voice in advancing gender equity in education and workplaces everywhere.

Through bold research, education and advocacy, we are committed to ensuring that everyone gets the same opportunity to learn, earn and lead.

In addition, our local AAUW Fort Wayne Branch Trust is celebrating its 40th anniversary of providing grants to organizations and projects throughout our area.

As of April, 394 grants have been awarded for community projects that help support the mission of the AAUW Fort Wayne Trust.

Through the years, local AAUW Fort Wayne Branch Trust has provided funding for such projects as Pen Pals 'R' Us – a project working with ninth grade students to encourage language development through written language activities.

Other projects such as the Charis House a Rescue Mission Project have helped provide food for people in the program and the shelter.

Striving to improve educational and work skills, Melissa Gruys, dean of the Doermer School of Business at Purdue University Fort Wayne, and Staci Lugar-Brettin and Michael Dunne-Steece, faculty members at Indiana Tech, received grants to provide additional training through use of AAUW's “Start Smart” and “Work Smart” training materials designed to help people improve skills for negotiating salaries and improve their work relationships.

In another project lasting nearly two years, a group of AAUW members became mentors to the women going through the programs of Whittington Homes and Services for Children and Families in Fort Wayne.

AAUW members take great pride in continuing to fight for programs aimed at moving all women and society as a whole forward and that support our goals. Grants are being accepted by the AAUW Fort Wayne Trust from Jan. 1 through Feb. 28 for this next funding cycle. Individuals and organizations may read information about the criteria for grants being submitted by going to aauwfortwayne.org.

Bobbie Weikle is president of the AAUW Fort Wayne Branch.