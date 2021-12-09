When we ask community members why they choose to call Fort Wayne home, we often hear them boast about our region's blend of big-city amenities and small-city vibe.

Northeast Indiana has been emerging as an arts and cultural hotspot for several years, and the future is bright.

Arts United recently surveyed 30 of northeast Indiana's major arts and culture nonprofits about attendance. In 2015, total regional arts attendance was more than 1.3 million.

In 2020, attendance dropped 33% because of the pandemic. As a result, arts and culture nonprofits experienced steep revenue losses.

Thanks to significant community support, nearly all of these arts and culture nonprofits played an outsized and active role in community life by shifting to virtual and outdoor programming and small-group activities – often without charging admission.

In comparison, nationwide only 41% of arts nonprofits stayed open during the first 12 months of the pandemic.

Like all businesses, arts and culture nonprofits are still navigating the pandemic, and their recovery will take time. Over the next several years, they will need targeted, intentional reinvestment in their creative and educational programs, facilities and people so they can continue to add fuel to our region's momentum.

With continued community support, arts and culture nonprofits optimistically project the full return of audiences after the pandemic with anticipated attendance of more than 1.4 million in 2025 and more than 1.5 million in 2030.

A robust recovery for northeast Indiana's arts and culture nonprofits is good for local businesses and our vibrant downtowns. The average arts patron spends $31.47 per person, per event, on restaurants, lodging, retail, transportation and/or child care in addition to the price of admission.

A robust recovery is also good for our community's soul. The intangible value of the arts is especially evident now as many of us attend holiday traditions with our friends and families.

Throughout the year, arts and culture nonprofits gather us together for shared experiences, helping us feel a sense of community and belonging, transporting us to different eras, places, lifestyles and perspectives, and stimulating civil dialogue about humanity's most complex social challenges.

How can you help?

You're doing your part to help northeast Indiana thrive culturally, socially and economically when you:

• Stay active and connected in community life;

• Attend festivals, events and performances with your friends and family;

• Support local artists and arts and culture nonprofits; and

• Let your elected leaders know you care about building a more vibrant future for everyone in Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana.

What is Arts United doing to help?

For 65 years, Arts United has supported northeast Indiana's vibrant quality of life. Now, we're evolving to support the recovery, development and growth of arts and culture in all corners of Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana.

In 2021, the Arts United Board of Directors embraced a powerful vision that “arts and culture are present every day, everywhere, for everyone in Northeast Indiana.” To put this vision in motion, Arts United will take three important steps forward.

1) More accessible funding

Arts United is evolving grant programs to support the cultural growth and development of our vibrant downtown, neighborhoods and region where diverse forms of arts and culture thrive. As the “local arts agency” serving northeast Indiana, Arts United will continue to lead advocacy, fundraising and grant-making efforts.

To maximize their value and impact, Arts United's grant programs will become more targeted to address needs and opportunities, and be more accessible to a wider array of grant-seekers.

We will also continue to strongly advocate for resources to support the financial resilience and recovery of arts and culture nonprofits, large and small.

2) More effective administrative collaborations

Arts United will support the recovery and growth of arts and culture nonprofits by reorganizing and expanding the Regional Arts Council.

A network of more than 50 member organizations, the Regional Arts Council offers professional networking, health insurance, payroll processing, ArtsTix Community Box Office administration and low-rent space, reducing overhead for participating nonprofits by more than $1.6 million per year.

In 2021, Arts United worked with member organizations on a plan to improve and expand this partnership in ways that will help them rebuild and grow, both individually and collectively.

In 2022, a generous grant from the Foellinger Foundation will make the expanded Regional Arts Council program possible.

3) More vibrant spaces

Arts United is activating and developing Arts Campus Fort Wayne as a major community amenity that engages more than 500,000 people per year.

The downtown Arts Campus, now designated as one of 12 Indiana State Cultural Districts, has been included in nearly every economic development plan created over the past 10 years for a reason.

In 2019, 17 resident and performing organizations reached more than 500,000 people, generated $28.6 million in economic impact, and supported nearby businesses and developments.

Arts United needs community support and a public/private partnership with local government to renovate the iconic, Louis Kahn-designed Arts United Center and ensure strong, sustainable stewardship and management of Arts Campus facilities and grounds – providing high-quality spaces where local arts and culture nonprofits engage audiences of all ages, interests and walks of life.

With your help, Arts United will do its part to ensure that arts and culture is present every day, everywhere, for everyone in northeast Indiana.