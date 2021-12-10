Critical distinction

In his opinion piece on an affirmative action case against Harvard University brought before the Supreme Court (“Contrasting high court cases test parameters of inclusion,” Dec. 2), Abe Schwab has opened a number of questions that might have inconsistent answers.

As Schwab writes: “Harvard's affirmative action admissions practices aim to admit a diverse student population and so pay some attention to race.”

He goes on to show that diversity is not a factor with other admissions, for example, in the case of intercollegiate athletic programs. Racial diversity as a principle for who gets to play intercollegiate sports would empty the arena and unglue from their televisions millions who come watch the skill of the players.

Diversity seems to be compromised in Harvard's giving preference to children of their alumni.

In terms of diversity, this may be the least fair criterion. In addition, these applicants are likely to come from more affluent homes and may have the added advantage of having attended upscale private schools. They are also more likely to have the funds for individual tutoring in any tests required for admissions.

Absolute fairness in who is admitted into Harvard or any highly competitive college may not be possible. No matter how tightly the rules are laid down to guarantee diversity, perfect outcomes cannot be guaranteed. Colleges are institutions of higher learning along with other purposes.

So is past academic achievement the only criterion for admission for college?

Allowing for athletic scholarships challenges the assumption of whether colleges and universities with intercollegiate athletic programs are really institutions of education in the classical sense.

Now with college athletes likely to be eligible to receive money for advertising certain products, the matter is all the more complex.

Colleges are also social institutions; with alumni, their membership exceeds the currently enrolled student body. Though alumni are not part of the corporate college structure, they serve a financial purpose in guaranteeing the future viability of the institution through voluntary and hopefully regular contributions.

As Latin suggests, the alumni are the foster sons and daughters of the alma mater, which was the foster mother for their four years on campus and a honor she retains for the life of the graduate. Where consideration is given to the children of graduates in admission, the principle of racial or any other kind of diversity is likely to be compromised.

This raises the question of whether a college is more than an academic institution. If so, then some kind of diversity will be compromised.

This brings us to the Masterpiece Cakeshop case, which Schwab introduces into his discussion of Harvard's admission policies. The owner was charged with discrimination by the Colorado Civil Rights Commission because he “refused service to a gay couple,” a decision overturned by the Supreme Court.

Schwab writes, “...(I)nthe case of the baker, he refused to provide service to members of a group that has been historically stigmatized and marginalized.” Clarity of expression would help.

Has the group to which he is referring been around so long to say that it “has been historically stigmatized and marginalized”? Gays may in fact have higher incomes and lifestyles than others. This is not an issue for discussion but something to think about.

Before the incident was brought to court, the owner served and still serves everyone, including those in the LGBT community. An issue for the owner was decorating a cake with items that were offensive to his faith. Without these items he would have likely provided the cake without charge, since these were his regular customers.

This might be better understood by offering hypothetical comparisons from Islam and Judaism. Could a Muslim caterer refuse to host a pig roast? Could a Jewish baker refused to make a cake depicting concentration camps and decorated with the swastika, the hated symbol of the Nazi oppression of the Jews? Could a Christian artist refuse to paint a portrait of Jesus in a less than complimentary way?

The issue is not whether a person has the right to do these things, but compelling another person to do them, a distinction Schwab does not bring up.

Schwab closes his opinion piece making a comparison with private businesses that are allowed “to discriminate against historically stigmatized and marginalized groups.” Such a comparison is not valid.

The baker did not discriminate against anyone. All groups were and are welcomed; no questions were asked and they still are not asked.

Schwab has done a service in pointing to inconsistencies in principles of diversity in higher education. From my perspective, any answer should take into consideration the question of whether a college is purely an institution to foster education. Most of them are not.

As we watch the college football bowl games, we might have already found an answer. Where the Supreme Court finds an answer is another matter.

David P. Scaer is a professor at Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne.