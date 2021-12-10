Patient advocates vital reinforcement

I was diagnosed several years ago with early onset dementia.

Some days are good, some days are bad. The bad days usually involve doctors' appointments.

It seems as if I become invisible sitting there in the chair, overlooked and ignored to the point of being insulted. Maybe because I have dementia, they don't listen to me. Maybe you've had this experience.

One recent incident in particular hurt me.

There's one particular doctor who will completely ignore me. When my husband and I are in the office with him, he will not talk to me alone because he doesn't think I'll be able to tell him what's going on in my life.

I approached him a couple of months ago with a problem we were having with my prescription. It was causing me to have tremors, and I was diagnosed with tactic dyskinesia as a result of taking this particular medicine.

As I tried to explain my concerns to him, he would not look at me, he did not acknowledge me; he spoke only with my husband Jim! I raised my hand and tried to get his attention that way. I got the “one moment, please” finger. He was chatting with his nurse and chatting with Jim but never acknowledged me.

I decided just to talk to myself so I said I was going to have baby elephant twins, mind you, in three weeks and I wanted to know if he wanted to be there at the birth.

Yet again I got the one-moment-please finger as he continued to talk to Jim and his nurse and refer to his computer. As he was speaking with Jim, I decided to turn my attention to that conversation because I knew I was never going to be allowed to speak.

Jim told him how this medicine had made me very, very ill, and I had not slept in a week. I shook so badly it kept Jim awake.

As we were leaving, I looked at the doctor and said, “You promise you will never, ever prescribe that medication again.” He looked at me and said, “I promise you, ma'am, I will never prescribe that medicine again.” Jim went to the pharmacy to pick up my prescriptions, brought them home and began to fill my daily and nightly pill containers.

As he was doing so, he noticed a pill that looked familiar. He looked at the bottle and found out that it was trazodone, the medicine that had made me so very, very ill.

I was furious. Not being acknowledged was bad enough. However, the fact that he prescribed that medicine and did not listen to Jim either made my blood boil! It was too late in the day to do anything about it, but the next morning, I woke up and called the group of doctors he is associated with and I fired him!

I am not the kind of person to do these things, but I had to watch out for my health. If Jim hadn't noticed those pills, I would have taken them and become very ill yet again. So now my chart is flagged at the pharmacy to be watchful if this pill is ever prescribed again.

If you are in my situation and have been diagnosed with early onset dementia, I beseech you to please take someone to your doctor's appointment with you and make sure you are listened to and the doctor acknowledges you and that you feel you were heard.

Please have someone in your corner. Jim is in my corner, and he takes such good care of me! I don't know what I would do without him. I pray that everybody in this situation has someone there to protect them, their rights as a patient and their rights to live a good life!

Thank you, God, for yet another column.

Patti Hagadorn is a Fort Wayne resident.