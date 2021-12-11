Presents tense

Christmas approaches, just as it did decades ago, seven weeks after we were married. With the holiday came the obligation for gift-giving. Hill family legend is that I failed miserably.

That is somewhat unfair. We were living in southern Florida that year. The early decisions for us had been made. We had agreed which toothpaste to use and which side of the bed was hers and which was mine.

Partly because of overpriced Christmas trees in Florida, I had difficulty getting in the mood for gift shopping. It did not help that buying a gift for a wife was different than buying cheap perfume for a high school girlfriend.

Buying a gift for a wife was a whole new game. I couldn't just give her perfume, kiss her goodnight and drive off after saying I would call her in a couple of days. For the brief seven weeks of our marriage, she had shown a tendency to be there every night and morning.

For several days before Christmas, I had cold feet. So did Becky, but apparently that was a year-round trait of hers. Every 24 hours brought new surprises.

To be able to say with honesty that I had started a list of possible gifts for Becky, I mentally identified wool socks as possible gifts. That was true. Instead of pulling the wool over her eyes, I wanted to pull it over those cold feet sleeping next to me.

My list was limited by our budget. I was a bellman at a north Miami Beach hotel. Becky was a waitress at a nearby restaurant. Hotel and restaurant guests think “tip” means “to insure promptness.” Not back then it didn't. It stood for “to insure presents.”

I thought about buying a new skillet for Becky. The one we paid 99 cents for in Hollywood, Florida, had failed us in less than seven weeks.

One day while she was cooking, we heard a loud pop and there was a hole in the skillet.

Then it hit me (no, not the skillet). Becky needed a bathrobe. I went shopping and found a full-length, flowery robe. It was colorful, though somewhat matronly.

Becky politely thanked me. I noticed, however, that she did not like to wear the robe, claiming it was too precious to wear.

Becky's gift for me that first Christmas was not so great, either. It was an album of songs by the Four Freshmen.

I did not like their singing. I preferred the Brothers Four or the Kingston Trio.

Surprisingly, I lost the Four Freshmen album. Becky refuses to lose her robe. She brings it out occasionally but does not comment on it. She just wants me to see it ... to remember to avoid making the same mistake twice.

In recent years, Becky often has selected what I should give her for Christmas. She suspects I will get her something in addition, but she wants to know she will like at least 50% of her gifts.

Already this year Becky has gone through one of those mail-order catalogs and selected two items, part of a matching set. The items arrived last week. She tried them on and she does not like them. In theory, the rejected matching set was a gift from me, meaning I messed up again.

Becky's gift for me arrived a couple of days ago. It is a new TV set. It is a medium-size set and came with wall brackets. She bought it for me to hang in the garage. Apparently, while walking our dog, Becky noticed that several area homes have a television mounted in the garage.

Instead of cars, many garages have refrigerators, televisions and are heated. It would not surprise me to read that a guy boasts his garage comes with an attached house.

My only concern about my television in the garage is that I will be out there watching a basketball game and have a medical emergency while Becky is somewhere in the house. That worry gave me the idea for her Christmas gift.

I am giving her the Emmylou Harris and Don Williams recording of “If I Needed You.”

Next year, I may get Becky a Four Freshmen album. She will like that better than a matronly bathrobe.

Frank Hill is a Fort Wayne resident.