BANKING on the post office

“Government has the innate capacity to protect its people against disasters once considered inevitable, to solve problems once considered unsolvable.”

– President Franklin D. Roosevelt,

second inaugural address

Those Americans who came of age during the middle of the 20th century were faced with societal problems never quite encountered before. A mostly rural nation with an agricultural economy had become an urban industrial-based one, beset with an economic nightmare never anticipated by its framers. They called it the Great Depression.

By the fall of 1932, one out of every four citizens was out of work, the banking system was in a state of collapse, businesses and family finances were wiped out, and the voices of government restraint in the face of crisis had lost all credibility.

FDR was the right man at the right time. He was not a socialist, as future right-wing revisionists have tried to paint him, but a moderate charismatic consensus builder who understood that the free-market economy only worked when government was able to regulate its excesses, and provide public alternatives when it failed to deliver on its promises.

Academics called the policies that lifted the sinking nation into a decades-long golden age of growth and broad prosperity among the population a “mixed economy” – a combination of both private and public solutions to complex problems that recognized the innate strengths and weaknesses of both.

Roosevelt called his common-sense approach to problem-solving the “New Deal.” Not only did it bring us roaring out of the Great Depression, it mustered the industrial might of the nation to win a world war, develop a national interstate highway system, bring electrification, rail and air service to rural America and focused the nascent electronic and aerospace industries into landing Americans on the moon.

Without FDR-style national problem-solving, the computer and communications revolution that drives today's economy would simply not have occurred. The consumer-based free market alone would never have created it. Only the vision and tenacity of leaders such as Dwight Eisenhower and Jack Kennedy was able to muster the political will of the nation to spend the money needed to create the future we now live in.

The problem with human beings is that they have incredibly short attention spans. They easily forget the lessons their grandparents struggled to learn long ago. And worst of all is a cavalier dismissal by politicians of proven solutions from the past that could easily be applied to the problems of the present.

One of these is postal banking.

Created before the Depression and strengthened during the New Deal era, the United States Postal Savings System provided the kinds of simple and secure banking services ordinary working people really needed but were scared to purchase from risky private, for-profit banks. After all, the unregulated banking industry of the 1930s had collapsed, taking family savings and fortunes with it.

It would take decades before the FDR-inspired Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and other federal regulations would calm the populace into placing its trust again in private banks. By 1967, the USPS discontinued its banking services.

But old problems have resurfaced, and new ones have developed, issues that creation of a new postal banking service could easily remedy.

As in the past, post office banking would provide basic services such as check cashing, simple savings accounts and small loans that could help eliminate the predatory payday loan market.

Like the federal rural electrification and transportation efforts of the past, postal banking would bring these services to areas the for-profit private banking system claims it cannot profitably address.

As an example, in some small towns like Itta Bena, Missisippi, the only available ATM charges $7.50 to withdraw $20. You know – the law of supply and demand, so they say.

In fact, rural areas account for 90% of the ZIP codes without a single bank or credit union. Nearly half of poor working families, both rural and urban, have little or no access to ordinary banking services.

As you read this, companion bills have been introduced in both houses of Congress to fund postal banking pilot programs. But getting this legislation through in the current environment will be difficult. Hyperpartisanship has created a situation in which no policy, no matter how wise or practical, can seem to overcome knee-jerk opposition.

Well, maybe. President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan and infrastructure bills made it through. And with your help, contacting your members of Congress and indicating your support for reinstating postal banking services – maybe this simple solution to a real-world problem can become a reality.

Randy Schmidt is president of the Indiana Alliance for Retired Americans Educational Fund.