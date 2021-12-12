Getting emotional: Teaching social skills vital part of good educators' toolkit

Social and emotional learning is being attacked in Indiana. Specific reasons are rarely identified.

Some folks suggest that emotional learning is the sole domain of the family and that current programming represents overreach by the schools. Others accuse teachers of trying to be therapists or ignoring academics.

These claims, as my late grandmother would say, are a lot of hooey. From the beginning of time, teachers have played a significant role in the social and emotional development of young people.

You know why? Because teaching and learning is a social activity. Because self-awareness (knowing what you know and what you don't) and the ability to regulate one's mind and mental state are essential to all learning. All functioning is dependent on one's brain state.

We solve a playground conflict by helping students identify their feelings and motivations, then consider how their behavior may have affected others and understand their perspective. In much the same way we teach character analysis in language arts.

We teach about the importance of sleep, nutrition and planning as students prepare for exams. We support them with positive thinking and emotional regulation because both affect high-order thinking. We teach them to be assertive about their needs because personal agency is fundamental to academic excellence. We teach them decision-making skills.

Decades of research in human development, neuroscience and educational policy has established that social and emotional development is critical to learning.

Social and emotional learning is the process through which individuals develop knowledge and utilize skills to establish a positive identity; manage emotions; understand and empathize with others; create and maintain healthy relationships; set and achieve goals; and make just and caring decisions.

Social and emotional skills develop through explicit and purposeful instruction, but it also happens in interactions and relationships. This requires schools to take a comprehensive approach.

Social and emotional learning is not simply about teaching discrete skills; it is also about creating “conditions for learning,” including the school culture and climate.

Extensive research indicates that when schools intentionally and purposefully focus on social and emotional learning, students and communities experience the following benefits: student academic gains, including on-time graduation and increased post-secondary enrollment; enhanced employability skills; reduced rates of anxiety, depression and risky behaviors; improved long-term outcomes in employment, citizenry and health; and improved school attendance and engagement.

Social and emotional learning competencies are known to be associated with decreased risk of alcohol and substance misuse and an increased likelihood of bouncing back from adversity.

Teachers with well-developed social and emotional learning skills have better relationships with students, are more successful in engaging students and stay in the profession longer. Potential employers want a workforce with social and emotional competence.

For all these reasons, social and emotional learning is broadly supported by teachers and administrators. According to a recent report from The Fordham Institute, there is also broad family support for schools teaching social and emotional skills.

Young people, even before the isolation and anxiety created by the pandemic, were struggling. Youth reports of depression and anxiety have reached an all-time high. Distressingly, in Indiana, suicide is the second-leading cause of death for youth ages 15-24 and the fourth-leading cause of death for youth ages 5-14.

Attending to the emotional well-being of our young people is imperative for schools as well as for families. It is not an either/or proposition, but a collective responsibility. Social and emotional learning is our best primary prevention for suicide and mental health struggles.

Hundreds of professional associations, research institutes and educational organizations support social and emotional learning in schools. From the American Academy of Pediatrics, to the Afterschool Alliance, to the Indiana Association for Public School Superintendents, to the Division of Mental Health and Addictions, individuals with knowledge and experience in the science of learning and human development, drug misuse prevention and educational policy support this work.

I urge any legislator, elected official and school leader to pay attention to the science, the research and all present-day indicators that the kids are not all right.

Those who are genuinely concerned about young Hoosiers' school or post-school success support social and emotional learning in Indiana schools. The science is clear.

Recently, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita has connected social and emotional learning to critical race theory, now an umbrella term for anything concerned with social awareness, equity and racial justice – concepts that appear divisive.

Why these concepts are divisive is another topic, but his evidence appears to be the pairing of social and emotional learning and equity.

The Collaborative for Social Emotional and Academic Learning is a well-established group of distinguished scientists and educators that produces resources for evidenced-based implementation of social and emotional learning. Its work is solid and highly regarded and its resources have been used by schools across the country for decades.

In addition, the majority of curriculum and programming materials related to social and emotional learning are based on this group's extensive work. The attorney general has condemned CASEL, and the main objection appears to be CASEL's vision that social and emotional learning is a tool to leverage equity, as if leveraging equity is a dastardly deed.

Isn't education itself a lever for equity?

It seems the only time people appear at school board meetings is when they are displeased. We can change that. Ask your school board and school leaders to follow the science of learning and development and include social and emotional learning in your school curriculum.

Sandy Washburn is a research scholar at the Center on Education and Lifelong Learning and the Indiana University-Indiana Institute on Disability and Community at Indiana University Bloomington.