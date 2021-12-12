McKissack rejoins JG as editorial page editor

Fred McKissack, a former Journal Gazette editorial writer, has been named editorial page editor.

McKissack returns to The Journal Gazette after serving as managing editor of Fort Wayne magazine and Ink Spot newspaper. During his time at The Journal Gazette, he won awards from the Hoosier State Press Association and the Inland Press Association.

His career began in 1990, and he's worked at dailies, weeklies and magazines in Illinois, Wisconsin, Missouri and Pennsylvania. His articles, op-eds and reviews have appeared in Newsday, the Miami Herald, Charlotte Observer, Washington Post, The Source, Vibe, The Progressive and others.

McKissack is married to Lisa Beringer, who teaches sociology at Ivy Tech Community College and is an adjunct professor in women's studies at Purdue Fort Wayne. They live in Southwood Park with their teenaged son, Mark.