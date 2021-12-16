Sobering choice

“I am not a bad person; I made some bad choices. I am grateful for a chance to redeem myself and for a program like this to exist.”

– Amy M., Allen Circuit OVWI Court participant

How would you feel if you or a loved one had to go to court? What do you think of when you hear the word “judge”? Do thoughts of support, encouragement or investing in your success come to mind?

Probably not, but I hope I can change your mind.

Judge Tom Felts created the Allen Circuit OVWI (Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated) Court in December 2020 to address the underlying addiction issues of low-level, nonviolent traffic offenders. People do not become sober, mentally healthy, productive members of society by sitting in jail, and our OVWI Court keeps our community safe by giving offenders the treatment and support they need to achieve and maintain sobriety.

December marks Impaired Driving Prevention Month. And while impaired driving remains one of the single most serious threats to public safety, impaired driving is entirely preventable when community resources are properly utilized.

For many, such as Amy M., an OWI is their first criminal charge. The arrest serves as a wake-up call and they never reoffend.

For repeat impaired drivers, like Paul C., an OWI is often a result of untreated mental health and substance abuse disorders. “When I started in the OVWI Court process,” he said, “I didn't think I had a problem. Because the process holds me accountable and I am not drinking or using other drugs, my life is so much better. I can see now how addiction affected my thinking and my life.”

How it works

The Allen Circuit OVWI Court received its certification through the Indiana Supreme Court this year and has already changed the lives of at least 134 participants. More than 97% of our participants have been able to stay out of custody and support themselves and their families while working toward sobriety. Our program is currently the only certified OVWI Problem-Solving Court in Indiana, but we hope other counties see our success and implement their own OVWI Courts.

Addiction is a relentless disease, and our participants must make a conscious choice every day to maintain their sobriety. For those willing to put in the work, our OVWI Court offers a real second chance. Since we offer a deferred prosecution program, if someone successfully completes the program and stays sober, their felony could be reduced to a misdemeanor or even dismissed. This can be life-changing for our participants, such as Dannasia J., who said: “With a felony, I would be unemployable. I love my job and need to be able to provide for my family. I am extremely grateful to Judge Davis for this opportunity.”

We are fortunate in Allen County to be surrounded by people who have dedicated their lives to making our community better. Our problem-solving court is a close collaboration between me (the judge) and a team of community partners.

As the name suggests, we get together to collaborate and solve problems. My team develops an individual, evidence-based case plan for each participant to closely monitor compliance, imposing proper sanctions and incentives as needed.

The OVWI Court Team consists of Presiding Judge Wendy W. Davis; Assistant Judicial Officer Magistrate J. Rick Trevino; OVWI Court Coordinator Jason Johnson; Prosecuting Attorney John Powell; Public Defender Tim Stucky; Case Managers/Probation Officers Sylvia Starks, Raymond Smith, Nicole Galbraith and Wendi Moon; and Treatment Liaisons Lori Johnson from Park Center and Teresa Jarrell from the Alcohol Abuse Deterrent Program.

Problem-solving model

I take seriously my duty to ensure our community is safe, so our program demands a lot from our participants. Typically, it takes participants two years and 183 days to complete the four phases of the program.

There is no one-size-fits-all treatment for sobriety, so we utilize all the resources at our disposal to tailor treatment to individual needs: medically assisted treatment, breath tests, drug screens, clinical substance disorder and mental health evaluations, cognitive skill development, and support groups, to name a few.

In turn, my team invests a lot of time and resources in our participants. We check in with participants in court sessions biweekly during the first two phases of the program, monthly during phase 3, and bimonthly during phase 4.

Every Monday afternoon, my courtroom is full of OVWI participants coming to the microphone with their case managers and probation officers to check in with me and let me know how they are doing – in the program, with their recovery and in their life overall. Additionally, participants are meeting with their case managers and probation officers up to three times a week.

This rehabilitative approach is powerful and life-changing, and not just for the participants. As Sylvia Starks put it, “I have been a probation officer for 38 years. In the past, my mindset was to ask the court to sanction or punish when someone violated. The OVWI Problem Solving Court has challenged me to reevaluate my thinking to look for ways to motivate and encourage. I am grateful for the opportunity to see even minimal growth in the participants and to applaud them along the way.”

Saving taxpayer money

Research on this combination of accountability and treatment shows that problem-solving courts are the most successful way to reduce impaired driving, decrease recidivism by as much as 60%, and save taxpayers money.

According to DWIcourts.org, an incredible $3.19 is saved by society for every $1 invested in these courts.

Accordingly, a group of community leaders and lawyers recently came together, donating their time and expertise to create Allen Circuit Problem Solving Courts, Inc. This nonprofit is dedicated to supporting my three problem-solving courts and their participants.

Addiction is a disease that leaves our participants in incredibly vulnerable situations, and we hope to use this nonprofit to create incentives for successful participants that can help them live a pro-social lifestyle.

I would like to thank the board members – President and Treasurer Thomas Trent, Vice President Zachary Witte, Secretary Craig Patterson, Bart Arnold, Jeff Terrill, Travis Friend and Magistrates Ashley Hand and Jesus Trevino – for investing their time in this important nonprofit.

As the old adage goes, it takes a village, and I am so thankful for our village in the OVWI Circuit Court that makes this all possible. I look forward to sharing many more success stories about our participants, such as Scott B., in the future.

“I have been sober for 11 months, making this the longest time in 40 years I have been sober,” he said. “The positivity, encouragement and support from this program has been phenomenal. I have never been involved in any court where the focus is positive. It feels like someone is now holding my hand and walking with me through this journey.”