Man of freedom - and of science

In the Dec. 7 letter headlined “Vaccine mandates counter to founding freedoms,” David Carroll provides the following group of words to represent a quote by Benjamin Franklin – “Those willing to trade liberty for security deserve neither!” – as support for the erosion of our freedoms, freedoms specifically concerning vaccine mandates.

A closer look at the words attributed to Franklin will provide insight into his thinking and the application to vaccine mandates.

Franklin's original statement was part of the larger “Reply to the Governor” (Governor Morris of Pennsylvania) from the Pennsylvania Assembly, on Nov. 11, 1755, regarding the governor's urging the assembly to pass a militia law providing funds for defense. Franklin's statement reads as follows:

“In fine, we have the most sensible Concern for the poor distressed Inhabitants of the Frontiers. We have taken every Step in our Power, consistent with the just Rights of the Freemen of Pennsylvania, for their Relief, and we have Reason to believe, that in the Midst of their Distresses they themselves do not wish us to go farther. Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.”

Are Franklin's words a statement about freedoms? One could easily and rightly say, yes.

However, applying his words and thinking to vaccine mandates and/or public health matters may be a bit of a stretch. But rather than ponder what he may have thought, let's take a look at what Franklin had to say about vaccines.

From Franklin's writings we know he was a strong public health advocate. Also known from his writings, he was an advocate for “inoculation” against disease. Franklin lost his son, Francis, at the age of 4, to smallpox. Franklin would later write in his autobiography:

“In 1736 I lost one of my sons, a fine boy of four years old, by the small-pox, taken in the common way. I long regretted bitterly, and still regret that I had not given it to him by inoculation. This I mention for the sake of parents who omit that operation, on the supposition that they should never forgive themselves if a child died under it, my example showing that the regret may be the same either way and that, therefore, the safer should be chosen.”

Public health and safety benefits us all and, yes, at times can burden us as well. We all know someone who smokes (their right), and I'm sure it's a burden to walk outside after dinner in their favorite restaurant to have a smoke, but this loss of freedom has saved numerous lives.

If you have not been vaccinated, I would urge you to join the 198 million Americans who have taken advantage of one of the highly effective and safe COVID-19 vaccines widely available.

And remember, fasten your seatbelt when heading to your local vaccination center. Click it or ticket!