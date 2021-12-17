Unsupported reasoning

Today is the last day of finals week at Purdue University Fort Wayne.

As is typical every fall, I have a one-student-at-a-time verbal final for my introduction to ethics class in the Honors Center on the second floor of Helmke Library. So I spent a lot more time in the library at PFW this week than I typically do.

Walking through the library this week, I was honestly surprised by the sheer number of students who were paying no attention to the mask mandate that's in effect for all buildings on Purdue Fort Wayne's campus. If forced to give a number, I'd estimate between 75% and 80% were not wearing masks.

It's not that they were wearing masks improperly, they just weren't wearing them.

Now, I know that many, if not most, of the residents of northeast Indiana have taken the view that COVID is over, masks are unnecessary, and vaccines are suspicious. So, it's not surprising that the student population drawn almost entirely from this region would share and demonstrate a similar disposition.

Nonetheless, this got me thinking about practically unenforceable rules, groundless rebellion and the ethics of rule-breaking.

I'd call the mask mandate on PFW's campus a practically unenforceable rule, not because there aren't enforcement measures available (though they are minimal), but because in public spaces, such as the library, who should be doing the enforcing?

The student workers? They aren't paid enough for the possible/likely confrontation that would come from insisting masks be worn. Other staff? Same story. Campus security? That seems like a recipe for disaster. Faculty? In their classroom, sure.

This lack of enforceability, then, opens a space for a kind of groundless rebellion. I call it groundless rebellion because it allows individuals to ignore the rule whenever they want to. Whether they follow the rule or break the rule is entirely up to them. And, of course, sometimes they should feel free to break the rule. That is, we shouldn't follow rules just because they exist.

Some rules are unfair, unjust or arbitrary, and we should challenge them. But before we go breaking rules, we should ask some important questions: Does the rule have a reasonable foundation? Do we have exceptional circumstances or good reasons to violate the rule?

Thinking about the students in Helmke Library, we would have to ask whether the mask mandate is reasonable. Given the current case numbers in northeast Indiana and the science behind the spread of COVID, the rule is certainly reasonable.

Do any of the students have good reasons to violate the rule or except themselves from the rule? Perhaps a few.

One student was sitting in a study room by himself – not clear why wearing a mask would be necessary then. But for all the students in the common area, many in groups, it's hard to imagine what the reasons might be.

Wearing a mask won't keep them from being able to study. It won't keep them from being able to use the resources of the library. It won't keep them from being able to talk to their friends and study partners.

The most likely reason is that they don't want to wear a mask.

As reasons go, that's not a very good one.