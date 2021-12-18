Letter perfect

Have you noticed that since you became a certain age, the Christmas cards you receive have shifted in their focus?

When we were younger, we sent and received cards with pictures of ourselves and our offspring. We were all standing in the garden, hair combed, shoes polished and backs straight.

However, in recent years, I have noticed that I am receiving Christmas cards containing pictures of my friends' grandchildren! No one else, usually, just the grandchildren.

I can hardly remember what my friends look like and don't recognize most of their children, since the last time I saw most of them they were barely learning to walk. And now those children have children?

I scan each card, looking for someone I might know.

And if my friends don't send a photo, they usually send a Christmas letter. The ones I receive usually go something like this:

“Dear Nancy, Our family is great. Our eldest, John, is now president of a Corporation in Delaware, and his wife is President of Purses R Us. They have two boys who both star on their soccer team and a daughter who just danced the lead in 'The Nutcracker.' Our middle child, Jacob, just ran the Boston Marathon, leads up a coalition of Fathers against Drunk Mothers, and is President of General Motors and Lay's Potato Chips. Our baby just turned thirty-five and is gorgeous as ever. She has six brilliant children, is president of the PTA, makes all their own clothing, runs a retail outlet, was named 4-H Mother of the Year, and just finished painting the outside of their house by herself, since her husband, James, is busy running his own consulting business. My darling spouse and I are doing wonderfully during these golden years. Come see us sometime. Happy Holidays!”

Holy smokes. I just can't wait for those Christmas letters to start pouring in. I think, though, that I am relatively tolerant of them, since I write letters like that myself. I think of every positive thing that's happened in the preceding year and let my friends have it with both barrels.

But wouldn't it be fun, just once, to receive a truthful letter from someone at Christmas? It might go something like this: “Dear Nancy, It's that time of year again, and I can hardly stand it. I just hate Christmas with all this ballyhoo and spending my hard-earned money on relatives I can't stand.

“Remember our oldest son, that jerk who got kicked out of college for setting fire to the dean's bushes? Well, he's still just lying around our house, trying to come up with some great plan for making a million on the internet. Millicent, our middle daughter, is doing fairly well. She has a nice job in a nice company and is married to a nice man. They have three very nice children. Their lives are very mediocre and common. None of her children get very good grades, but they do have good manners. We never have to tell them more than three times to quit jumping on the sofa when they come to visit us. Our youngest, that little devil, is a nice kid, but just can't seem to hold a job. He has been fired three times from various companies, but it is never his fault. We believe him when he says that because his fourth wife always agrees with him. They have four children who are all brats. But I guess that's life.

“Frank has put on all sorts of weight. He has a big stomach now, but laughs and says there's more of him to love. Fat chance. Wish he'd get off the couch and fix up this house. It's falling apart. Well, that leaves me, the little senior citizen. Well, I'm not really 'little' anymore. I have let myself go to seed. I don't jog, don't walk, don't cook, don't diet, and don't plan to. I gave up cleaning house three years ago. I love every minute of it. Hope your holidays are great. Don't drop in if you're in the neighborhood. If you do, we won't answer the door.”

Well, if I did get a letter like that, I'd probably think that it was a joke because no one tells the whole truth in their Christmas letters. Thank heaven.

Nancy Carlson Dodd is a Fort Wayne resident and writer.