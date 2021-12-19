A helping hand at the holidays

People often talk about being “home for the holidays” this time of year.

Everyone wants to celebrate the holidays in comfort. But what about when that's not possible?

I've spent holidays away from home by choice, from Christmas in California visiting relatives to Rome while I was studying abroad.

I've also spent holidays away from home by force: Thanksgiving at the Ronald McDonald House as a Riley patient and Christmas dinner in an Indianapolis hospital cafeteria while my husband recovered from surgery.

While I prefer choosing my location, in the end, it has been easier because they included family or friends who made it “home.” This year, I reflect on these scenarios with a new perspective working with families experiencing homelessness.

No one chooses to be homeless. No one wants to be separated from their family. We are fortunate that the Fort Wayne community has options to keep families together.

Just Neighbors offers emergency shelter to families. Charis House and YWCA are available for women and children. Vincent Village provides transitional housing to families of any configuration.

These organizations care for families during some of their darkest days. Add in the holidays, when families would rather be in a home of their own, and there is extra importance on providing a supportive environment: ideally, something families can consider “home.”

According to an evaluation by Homebase, Fort Wayne has had nearly 3,000 individuals access homeless services in the past three years. Of these, 61% were families.

The most common reasons people become homeless include mental health issues, substance-use issues, evictions and inability to pay rent/mortgage. The United Way's 2022 priorities include housing stability as a need. Fort Wayne is still high on the list with the 13th-most evictions in the country, and 44% of renters pay more than 30% of their income on housing expenses.

Individuals with mental health or substance-use disorders don't choose the diagnoses. Choosing between going to work or caring for a sick child places parents in the challenging position of losing income and perhaps delaying paying bills. So, some families end up homeless because they have no other options.

Potentially, they have limited family support or know that their family is not healthy. Some are lucky to find other informal supports or create their own version of family.

When that's not possible, shelters must step in.

Families give up so much autonomy when entering a temporary shelter: They have to follow the rules, schedules, curfews and often submit to drug testing.

Most people try other options than a shelter as their “home for the holidays.”

The holidays can be difficult for anyone working in social services and understanding the precipitative factors behind how families in need might be responding – missing loved ones, explaining to children why they have to share a small room, or sharing meals with strangers.

Staff need to put on their trauma-informed glasses and ask “what happened to you” instead of “what's wrong with you” to provide the best support.

All of us can do this every day if we take an extra second to check our compassion. Can we view with kindness the family in line at the store where mom or dad is yelling at the kids? Is there an opportunity to be understanding when kids are late because they missed the bus and had to find another ride? Can we speak kind encouragements to the worker at a restaurant who doesn't offer a polite greeting? Maybe they're living in a shelter or sleeping on the couch of a friend. Perhaps they don't get to go home for the holidays.

What can we do as a community to support those not at home this holiday?

Consider giving to shelters and other organizations that provide resources or needed items for families to establish a new home or make their space feel more like home. Volunteer your time for adult education or job training. Seek to hire individuals from disparate populations by being flexible with work hours or offering transportation assistance.

Be kind anytime you come across someone having a tough day. You never know what else has happened to them today.

Jennifer Rutkowski-Smith is director of housing at Vincent Village.