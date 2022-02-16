Bill built on mistrust

I have greatly enjoyed my career and the opportunities it has provided thus far.

I have had the chance to build a film literature curriculum as we tried new English classes for our upperclassmen at East Noble; that class has enabled me to get a level of analysis out of my students that wasn't possible when studying traditional novels and stories.

I've been able to direct a play the winters that weren't heavily affected by COVID, which has been a joy to see come together.

I've seen students I taught as freshmen grow into seniors in my later English classes and marveled at not only the academic growth, but the social and personal strides my students have made.

With House Bill 1134 as it currently stands, I fear I may be leaving much sooner than I'd ever hoped or anticipated. Even worse is the fear that I won't be alone – that the bills being put forth in Indiana's legislature this year are so onerous that they will encourage many teachers to leave, putting a strain on our state's schools that could negatively affect the education of our state's children for a generation or more.

This bill exists under two assumptions I believe are false and are demeaning to teachers in Indiana.

First, HB 1134 assumes teachers are not knowledgeable of the social and political mores of our communities and that our values are different from those of the communities we serve. I teach at the high school I attended; my father graduated from East Noble as well. My grandmother and her father attended Avilla High School before the 1960s consolidations merged Avilla with other schools to form East Noble.

I am a part of the community I serve, and I understand the values my community holds. I am not separate from them; I am not some monolithic “outsider” who is intent on harming the children of eastern Noble County.

This bill also assumes we are trying to hide what we do from parents and that we are pitted against them.

Parents can look at materials in their child's bookbag, access texts and assignments I post on Canvas, and ask their children about what happened at school.

Teaching has never been done in secret, and I know every day that what I say and how I present material in the classroom is subject to scrutiny. I have every expectation that if I cross a line, my conduct will not be hidden for long, and I will be answerable to parents and my administration for my conduct.

Adding a significant legal burden and restrictions on the content of teachers' speech is not necessary for this to be the case.

After the most recent amendments to the bill, I do not fear that any discussions or topics I have in my courses would violate the law. However, the practical effect of this language is clear to me: Schools are going to be scared of gray areas and ambiguities, and many boards and administrators will likely require teachers to avoid topics that could come close to the provisions in this bill.

We will have to dance around difficult discussions about race in literature, about religion and about our society, and students will miss a vital opportunity to hear multiple opinions and perspectives from classmates who may be different from them, or to really grapple with the issues that are inherent in literature and history, all for fear of what accusations about that classroom could be made.

While I applaud parents who wish to have control over what their children consume, as that is their right and, frankly, their obligation, this provision also assumes that parents currently have no control.

That is not accurate.

What we teach is not a secret. Parents have long had the right to opt their children out of literature units or topics to which they had an objection, and districts have policies in place to handle that. Parents should be aware of the literature their child consumes, but that access already exists; adding a legal requirement only creates additional work for teachers.

In any case, in Indiana, our voucher program is so robust that if a parent objects to what their local public school offers, we have options available to that family to go to a different school with taxpayer support. Interestingly, the access requirements in this bill specifically do not include private and parochial schools; they would have no obligation to share curriculum content with parents.

Allowing HB 1134 to become law will largely not solve the problems alleged by a small, vocal group of parents.

What it will do is sow distrust in our educators and our public schools, as well as further bog down teachers who already are overworked and feeling distrusted and disrespected by a populace who thinks we are doing something very different from what we are actually doing.

Indiana is already having a difficult time filling certified teaching positions; as I write this, there are 849 positions posted on the Indiana School Personnel Job Bank.

Passing this bill enshrines into law a message to teachers that nobody trusts what we do. A large percentage of teachers will not stand to be publicly castigated like this for no practical reason, and it will make the teacher shortage significantly worse.

Even if we can continue our work without violating the law, the message of suspicion it sends will cause an exodus of educated, experienced teachers, and will limit the depth of discussion and analysis of valuable literature and historical topics in Indiana's classrooms.

Our students can't afford to go without.