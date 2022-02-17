City on the move requires better transportation for all

Few could argue that Fort Wayne is an auto-centered community; for more than 90% of households, having a car isn't an issue. We don't worry about getting to work, school, the grocery store, church or doctor's appointments. We hop in, start the engine and go.

Every 10 years, Citilink and community leaders produce a Transit Development Plan.

This plan helps shape transportation goals for the next decade. Citilink leaders consider new routes, stops, changes in service, etc.

They also recognize the gaps in transportation.

The most recent plan found more than 8,000 households in Fort Wayne without a car.

That's 8,000 families who worry every day how they will get where they need to go.

The number of households with only one vehicle is substantially higher.

As the leader of Community Transportation Network, I consistently discuss transportation gaps in our community. I consistently discuss transportation gaps in our community, and how we're different from Citilink. Citilink operates the public bus system, while CTN uses 28 red and white vans for pre-scheduled trips to help low-income seniors and people with disabilities. We work together often and one fact we agree on is that thousands lack dependable transportation to everyday activities.

This past summer, a donor asked a pointed question about the real need for transportation in our community: “If transportation is such a problem, why [aren't] United Way and other groups adopting it as a pillar?”

That's a fair question. Some organizations have championed transportation as a major pillar. AWS Foundation and St. Joseph Community Health Foundation have prioritized transportation since their beginnings. Many others have recognized transportation as a barrier to other basic needs.

Consider United Way of Allen County. This summer, the agency announced prioritization of four areas it will intentionally address in the coming years: educational opportunities, food security, housing stability and mental health access. Though transportation is not one of the four, it remains a barrier to each.

People need rides to school, to the grocery store, to work and to mental health resources. On average, more than 6% of CTN's medical transportation is for mental health support. And last year we saw a 35% increase when we started offering free rides to the grocery.

Citilink continually hears about the need for later service hours to accommodate rides to work, but without increased funding – and greater local control over public transportation dollars – we cannot expand this service.

To move our community forward, we need to have the capacity to move people. Prior to the pandemic, CTN provided more than 27,000 medical rides and more than 17,000 rides to work. Based on information from the state and our partner agencies, that number would easily double if CTN and other transportation providers had the appropriate capacity.

To grow that capacity, we need help. We need people who want to drive for us. We could hire 10 drivers today and keep them all busy.

We're also working to develop stronger funding relationships within the community.

Individuals, companies and families join us every day to help CTN ease the burden of transportation.

We can't do it alone. Though the average cost of a ride ranges from $40 to $50, we are able to keep our fees a fraction of that cost because of those who come alongside and support us.

As I share with business and community leaders about transportation gaps, the next response is usually that we need to expand Citilink's services.

However, CTN provided more than100,000 trips before the pandemic, and Citilink provides 1.3 million trips; we are the area's most productive private and public non-profit transportation agencies.

Transportation challenges cannot be solved by one entity; expanded public transportation isn't a near-term reality. To gain more riders, there needs to more state and federal funding. However, to gain the funding, there must be more riders. Truly, a chicken or the egg conundrum.

The next time you hop in your car and start the engine, before you move forward, think about the thousands of residents who have no transportation access and ask how you can help.

Remember that better transportation options support better education, better jobs and better health. It's a priority for us all.