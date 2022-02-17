Open-door policy

As we endured the pandemic over the past two years, families across the country and here in Fort Wayne got an intimate view of what it is like to be a teacher today.

What they witnessed with their own eyes and ears, however, is nothing like what is being said about education when House Bill 1134 is discussed.

When students were sent home to learn, parents became their primary teachers, realizing just how much work professional educators do day in and day out to make sure students are learning.

As students adjusted to remote- and hybrid-learning schedules, parents were given an inside view via Zoom and other technology of the commitment teachers have to the academic success and emotional well-being of their students.

Parents who looked on as their children learned virtually witnessed the teachers giving lessons – the same lessons they would give in the classroom – and form relationships – just as they do in the classroom.

Teachers asked students how they were doing. If a student was having a bad day or if something made them sad, the teacher would help them process their emotions.

When pets appeared on screen, the teacher might ask about them as a way to get to know the children and their interests, but then would redirect the students to the lesson – teaching them how to stay focused.

Parents did not see teachers pedaling porn. They did not see teachers trying to indoctrinate their children with nefarious thoughts. They did not see teachers attempting to make children feel ashamed of themselves, their families or their culture.

They did not see these things because they do not happen. What parents saw online was virtually the same as what goes on in the classroom every day.

As superintendent, it pains me to hear baseless accusations of teachers committing evil actions behind closed doors. The reality is, teachers are trying to mold the students in their care.

They are putting all their effort into developing children into kind, thoughtful and responsible people who have the ability to think critically about problems, who are able to adapt to an ever-changing world, and who are capable of regulating their emotions when they become frustrated or angry.

Schools have nothing to hide in what we are teaching. Teachers in Fort Wayne Community Schools post lessons to Schoology, a learning management system, allowing parents daily access to what their children are learning.

We invite parents and grandparents into our schools for special events, to volunteer and for parent-teacher conferences. Each of our schools has a Quality Improvement Team that works with the principal to make decisions for the building. Parents are a valuable part of these teams.

We want our families in our schools because we know students are more successful when their families are involved in their education.

By opposing HB 1134 as currently written, we are not opposed to transparency, and we are not opposed to keeping truly harmful materials away from students. We already do that and are governed by many laws addressing these two areas.

When parents come to us with concerns, we work with them to find alternate assignments and reading materials for their students.

What we are opposed to are overburdensome regulations that paint professional educators as the enemy. We are opposed to teachers and schools being at risk of litigation or criminal penalties for teaching history or for addressing students' complex needs in partnership with their parents.

We frequently welcome our local elected officials into our buildings to see for themselves what goes on in our classrooms. We extend that invitation once again to our legislators.

Before you vote on HB 1134, visit a school. They're open, and we're happy to show them off.