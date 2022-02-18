Health care group focused on patients, their protectors

On Feb. 10, The Journal Gazette published an editorial (”Poor priorities/Lawmakers whiff on nursing home reforms”) alleging that Sen. Ed Charbonneau, chairman of Senate Health & Provider Services Committee, didn't give Senate Bill 405 a hearing because of money spent by the Indiana Health Care Association to lobby the General Assembly.

It is unfortunate the editorial chose to overgeneralize the legislation and the motives of elected officials. This ultimately erodes the public's trust in the legislative process.

Despite refuting the Indianapolis Star's coverage on long-term care in the past and meeting with Sen. Fady Qaddoura numerous times on SB 405 – legislation Qaddoura authored and said was a result of the Star's coverage – the bill ignored state and federal laws and regulations addressing licensing, public inspections, reporting requirements and whistleblower protections already on the books.

The bill also disregarded the existing, robust and publicly available quality measure system created by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for nursing facilities and would have created a duplicative and unnecessary effort at the state level.

None of this would have helped the public or patient.

Our providers are always striving to improve the quality of our offerings to residents. It is important to note that Indiana's nursing facilities have a better Five-Star Quality Measure rating than the national average through December 2021, scoring 3.85 stars vs. 3.71 stars.

Looking specifically at patients relying on Medicaid services, Indiana does better than the national average again at 3.77 stars compared to 3.57 stars.

With 65% to 70% of residents in nursing facilities on Medicaid, how federal and state funds are spent in this joint federal-state program is already provided to the government and publicly posted.

Specifically, of the federal funds Indiana draws for county hospital-operated nursing facilities, an overwhelming amount has been used to increase wages and training opportunities for nursing facility staff and expand clinical services for the most vulnerable Hoosiers in our care.

Nursing facilities have also invested significantly in health care technology to optimize clinical outcomes.

Despite these significant efforts and demonstrated quality outcomes during an unprecedented pandemic, recruiting and retaining health care staff remain significant challenges for the industry – as is the case nationwide. Nursing is the most sought-after occupation in the state, according to recent data by the Department of Workforce Development.

Instead of pointing fingers, we are working collaboratively with lawmakers, community organizations, workforce development entities, higher education institutions and other stakeholders to address this systemic issue.

The Indiana Health Care Association has advocated for reform of the long-term care sector for years and for more support of health care practitioners who are limited in their compensation structure by government-set reimbursement rates.

Sen. Mark Messmer's SB 407 is a step in the right direction to reform long-term care.

Importantly, the bill prevents the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration from privatizing management of the Medicaid program on a statewide basis and paying national insurance companies more than $350 million a year to dictate health care services for aged Hoosiers and those with disabilities. SB 407 keeps patients in control of their health care decisions rather than handing them over to insurance companies.

We will continue to fight for our residents and incredible health care staff, ensuring residents can make their own health care decisions with their doctors and local case management providers.