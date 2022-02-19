SB proves to be a real ... you know

During the recent snowstorm, I was engaged in one of my frequent battles with inanimate objects. This battle concerned our snowblower and me.

Weather forecasters had warned of the impending attack. Chicken Little was brought in from retirement to tell us the sky would be falling. Hardware stores posted signs announcing “No more snow shovels.”

Family members did their level best to offer their help. They suspected I would need help. I am pretty good at getting in my own way.

Of course, my wife also offered to help. She too does her level best. When you are a Hill, all challenges have ups and downs.

Sometimes something inside me bristles at the thought that I need my wife's help. Isn't the old saying something like, “Man helps those who help themselves?” The saying is not, “Wives help husbands who cannot help themselves.”

Why not admit the obvious? I always need help.

In my recent dilemma the snowblower was like a child who refuses to eat broccoli. The SB (and those initials are purely coincidental) just sat in the garage, refusing to budge.

Even saying that frustrates me. I can spell broccoli but I cannot outwit the SB. Because the SB would not go forward, I may as well back up in this story.

Over the years, our sons and daughters-in-law have heard me complain that sometimes my back can be stiff, sore or downright painful. The four of them generously gifted my wife and me with a snowblower, the aforementioned SB.

Of course, the SB really was a gift to me. The likelihood of Becky using the SB was similar to the prospect of my trying to explain “X” to a young child.

Out in our garage were two combatants: the SB and me. The gas and oil in the SB needed to be replaced. Because I had not changed the oil in two years, I started with that task.

It was not easy. I could not unscrew the nut that would allow the oil to drain. It got worse when I unscrewed the wrong nut.

Before you say it, let me say it. Two wrong nuts don't make a right.

In a factory they put the tight nut in; in a garage I tried to take it out. I used Liquid Wrench and sprayed it all about.

It was time for a look at the instruction manual. It advised me to run the engine for a few minutes before replacing the old oil. With that excuse, I deferred changing the oil.

I went to the kitchen to report my progress to Becky, promising to be back for dinner in a few minutes. I hoped very much to keep that promise.

Ready to embark on the maiden voyage of the winter of 2022, I could not find the red key for the SB. It would not work without the key. Becky helped me search for it.

We found things we were not seeking. There was an old photograph of Becky's ancestors. Who were those four women? Did Becky have the eyes of one? Did Becky's father have the nose of another? Did such conjecture help us find the missing key?

Of course the key was in the last place we looked. In a small tray of pennies the key had been hiding.

The hour was late. I put off the test run until the next day.

After draining the old gas and putting in new gas, I was able to get the SB to start. The test run was encouraging but then the SB failed to work. And failed. And failed again.

My shovel still worked, but it is old. Newer and faster was my neighbor's shovel ... because he was the one walking behind it.

Someday I hope to write a book about finding lost objects in the next-to-last place you look. Meanwhile, I need to learn to start the SB and keep it running.

As for the SB's victory over me, it should not get too cocky. I lose most battles with inanimate objects.

In an attempt to humble the SB, I left it alone in the cold garage. In our warm house, my wife and I watched reruns of old “Frasier” shows.

We needed to laugh. The SB had not earned the right.

Frank Hill is a Fort Wayne resident.