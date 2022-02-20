Global pandemic, local action

Many of us watched the initial COVID-19 vaccine rollout with enormous relief and cautious optimism – for the frontline workers who had risked their lives and for a chance to prioritize the most vulnerable in our communities to be some of the first in line.

So far, in the United States, at least 70% of health care personnel have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Of the U.S. population between the ages of 18 and 65, that rate is 71%. For ages 12 to 17, the figure is 57%.

These achievements should be celebrated as a national success.

However, the scenes of American hospitals, nursing homes and schools weathering waves of COVID-19 variants have played out against the backdrop of unequal global access to safe and affordable vaccines. The lack of equitable vaccine access is prolonging the pandemic and preventing all of us from coexisting safely with this virus.

Prior to FDA approval of the vaccines Americans can choose from, wealthy countries struck direct deals with pharmaceutical companies. These deals paid off as shipments of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines were distributed across the U.S. and other wealthy nations.

Before the first shot was administered, wealthy countries had claimed more than half of the vaccines that were due to come onto the market by the end of 2021 – in some cases, enough to inoculate up to six times their populations.

Meanwhile, low- and middle-income countries projected they could vaccinate only 20% of their populations by the end of 2021, based on the doses they were able to purchase or the doses distributed through multilateral programs. It may take until 2024 for low-income countries to obtain enough vaccines to inoculate their entire populations.

Dr. John Nkengasong, head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said, “The U.S. is not going to target 20% of its population. Europe is not going to target 20% of its population. ... Why do you think in Africa we should?”

Early in the pandemic, the World Health Organization and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation launched the COVAX Initiative to ensure equitable vaccine distribution to low-income countries. The initiative was meant to enable poor countries to buy vaccines at affordable prices and secure commitments from numerous world leaders to allocate a portion of their vaccines to developing nations.

The program struggled to secure adequate funding from the start, and it encountered multiple logistical and ethical questions about where and to whom vaccines should go. Ultimately, it fell short of its goal of distributing 2 billion doses by the end of 2021 and pushed this goal to April 2022.

There has been some good news in making progress toward increasing global access to safe and effective vaccines.

One large barrier to vaccine equity was the reluctance of the World Trade Organization and large pharmaceutical companies to waive intellectual property protections. Recently, Moderna made data about its vaccine publicly available.

This enabled countries such as South Africa to develop their own versions of the mRNA vaccine; Afrigen Biologics and Afrigen Biologics and Vaccines' version is currently undergoing human trials. The World Health Organization has called upon all large pharmaceutical companies to do the same on a voluntary basis.

In the interest of national security, foreign relations and helping mankind, wealthy countries and vaccine manufacturers should treat a lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine as a global public good rather than a profit-maker. Jonas Salk, inventor of the polio vaccine, famously said that “the people” own the patent to his invention: “There is no patent. Could you patent the sun?”

All of us can apply pressure on the leaders of pharmaceutical companies to call for a #PeoplesVaccine, rather than a profit vaccine. We can also call upon elected officials to support the development of a National Pandemic Prevention Plan and to fund the development of similar plans in less-wealthy countries. We can demand that manufacturers and governments produce enough doses, share the science associated with vaccines, and allocate more to low-income countries.

It is within our collective power to avoid the entrenched inequity of previous global health responses, such as the AIDS and tuberculosis crises. We have to continue to support our frontline workers, get vaccinated and remember that in this pandemic, we are all in this together.

Annika Van Gilder is a former Fort Wayne resident. She works in health care in Seattle.